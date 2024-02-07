Disney Buys Stake in Fortnite Maker Epic Games

Disney might have had a bad 2023 but the entertainment giant sees a solution in Fortnite. The company has purchased a stake in Epic Games for $1.5 billion and will begin a partnership with the company to produce a new games and entertainment projects based on Fortnite.

That’s right, all your favorite Disney characters are coming to Fortnite and it looks like we’ll be getting a lot more than skins. The two companies are working together “to build a persistent, open and interoperable ecosystem that will bring together the Disney and Fortnite communities,” said Tim Sweeney, CEO and Founder of Epic Games, to Deadline.

“In addition to being a world-class games experience and interoperating with Fortnite, the new universe will offer a multitude of opportunities for consumers to play, watch, shop, and engage with content, characters, and stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Avatar and more,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a press release. “Players, gamers, and fans will be able to create their own stories and experiences, express their fandom in a distinctly Disney way, and share content with each other in ways that they love.”

For those wondering what all this very, very, very PR-speak actually means it’s that we can expect more Disney-based events in Fortnite like Marvel Nexus War with Galactus. Given the success both sides of the deal have seen with pulling Disney IP into the universe, it makes sense Disney would want to take a more active role in the development and funding of the content and Epic would want… well more Disney IP.

What this does not mean at the moment, is that Epic will be making games or content outside of Fortnite. We won’t be seeing Disney yanking characters away from Sqaure’s Kingdome Hearts or an Epic Mickey from Epic Games. We will, however, see more Disney characters flossing.