The Cowabunga event is taking over Fortnite. The Turtles’ weapons have been turned into mythic items; Master Splinter is an NPC, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Fortnite players have found a hilarious way to defeat the TMNT.

In between completing challenges to unlock Super Shredder and adding V-Bucks to the Item Shop to purchase the Master Splinter skin, players are loading into Battle Royale and running into plenty of Turtles. It’s, of course, great to see such popular characters in Fortnite, but when you have to fight people wearing the same skins again and again, it can get a bit annoying.

Thankfully, to combat this issue, one Fortnite player has discovered an easy way to defeat the TMNT, and it involves using their kryptonite. You can check out the video that was posted on r/FortNiteBR below:

As the video shows, a player throws some slices of the pizza item on the ground and lays a trap for one of the members of the TMNT. Not long after, an unsuspecting Michelangelo skin stumbles upon his favorite snack and follows the trail all the way to where the player is hiding. He’s then taken by surprise, eliminated, and sent back to the lobby.

Sadly, this video looks pretty clearly staged, but that’s not what the focus should be. Time and time again, Fortnite players have found creative ways to make the game fun despite all the sweats and building. While it can be frustrating to load in and lose night after night, pulling off a TMNT skit with your buddies helps keep the magic of Fortnite alive.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.