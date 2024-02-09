The Cowabunga event is finally here, giving Fortnite players the opportunity to live like the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles do. But everyone wants to know how to get the big prize. Here’s how to unlock the TMNT Super Shredder skin in Fortnite.

Recommended Videos

How to Unlock the TMNT Super Shredder Skin in Fortnite

The Turtles first found themselves in Fortnite when Leo, Raph, Mikey, and Donnie got skins in the Item Shop. They were joined by their friend, April O’Neil, as well as some in-game challenges. However, that wasn’t big enough for the Turtles, and now, they’ve returned to Fortnite as part of the Cowabunga event.

This new crossover includes both a paid and free event pass. The free version includes some pretty cool items, such as The Kuro Kabuto Bass and the TMNT Pizza Back Bling. And while those are all well and good, people are really interested in the last unlockable item in the paid event pass, the Super Shredder skin.

Related: A Fortnite Rumor Claims the Power Rangers Are Joining the Game

Shredder, of course, is the Turtles’ most iconic enemy. He’s the leader of the Foot Clan and is always a thorn in the side of Master Splinter and his pupils. Now, the villain comes to the Cowabunga event via the regular Shredder skin, which is available by purchasing the paid event pass, but the Super Shredder style is even better.

To unlock the Super Shredder style, players must purchase the paid event bass and collect 11,000 Ooze, which is acquired by completing quests under the “Splinter Assignment: The Ooze War” tab. Thankfully, most of the challenges are pretty easy and can be done over the course of regular Battle Royale games.

And that’s how to unlock the TMNT Super Shredder skin in Fortnite.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.