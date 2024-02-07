Leo and the gang have already been part of Fortnite for a while, but they’re getting some reinforcements soon. Here’s when the TMNT Battle Pass comes to Fortnite and how to get it.

Recommended Videos

When the TMNT Battle Pass Comes to Fortnite & How to Get It

As part of Fortnite‘s latest update, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collab is expanding. Battle Royale diehards already know that Leo, Mickey, Donnie, and Raph, as well as April O’Neil, have had skins in the Item Shop, and TMNT items have appeared in the game. But Fortnite is taking things up a notch by having a TMNT-dedicated Battle Pass that comes to the game on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.

Like other event Battle Passes, leakers claim that there will be a free version, as well as a paid one that unlocks more goodies for gamers who are willing to shell out some cash. For players just interested in the free version, they won’t have to do anything to unlock it – it’ll be available immediately, and the challenges will be ready to go.

With all that out of the way, it’s important to know whether the TMNT Battle Pass in Fortnite is worth it. Here’s everything rumored to come in the Battle Pass via iFireMonkey on X:

Proper TMNT Event Pass Reward List (Thanks @notkrae for mappings <3)



Tier 1 (1,000 Points):

Paid Reward: Shredder's Cape Backbling

Free Reward: Ninja Stance: Leo Emote



Tier 2 (2,000 Points):

Paid Reward: Maniacal Krang Spray

Free Reward: The Kuro Kabuto Bass Instrument



Tier 3… — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 7, 2024

Related: A Fortnite Rumor Claims the Power Rangers Are Joining the Game

While paying for another Battle Pass doesn’t sound like much fun, especially since it’ll likely cost as much as the regular one at 1,000 V-Bucks, the rewards at least soften the blow. Plus, the Super Shredder skin is sure to intimidate enemies who like to hide in the sewers. However, whether you decide to purchase the paid version of the pass or not, there will be all sorts of fun to be had when this event reaches Fortnite, as a Master Splinter skin, as well as other items, are also on the way.

And that’s when the TMNT Battle Pass comes to Fortnite and how to get it.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.