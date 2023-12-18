There are few characters that fit the Fortnite aesthetic better than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. They embody everything great about the game: having fun with friends, eating pizza, and kicking butt on the way to victory. Here’s how to get the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in Fortnite.

How to Get the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in Fortnite

As part of Winterfest 2023, Fortnite has released all sorts of modes, items, and skins for players to try out during the holiday season. One of the most exciting, however, is the addition of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles skins. The collab was first teased when ooze became visible from some of the manhole covers on the map, and now, Leo and the crew are available for players to purchase.

In order to get the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles skins in Fortnite, players must head to the Item Shop. There, they’ll find that each Turtle has their own skin, as does April O’Neil, who was a surprise yet welcome addition to the game. You can check out the prices for all of the items below:

Leonardo, Leo’s Saya Back Bling and Leo’s Katana Pickaxe – 1,600 V-Bucks

Michelangelo, Mikey’s Board & Chucks Back Bling and Mikey’s Nunchucks Pickaxe – 1,600 V-Bucks

Donatello, Donnie’s Bo Sheath Back Bling and Donnie’s Bo Staff Pickaxe – 1,600 V-Bucks

Raphael, Raph’s Sai Holster Back Bling and Raph’s Sai Pickaxe – 1,600 V-Bucks

April O’ Neil and Channel 6 News Camera Back Bling – 1,500 V-Bucks

Hero Half-Shell Back Bling – 400 V-Bucks

Boom Mic Pickaxe – 800 V-Bucks

For those who want to purchase all of the Turtles, there is a bundle available for 3,400 V-Bucks that brings all of the skins, as well as their accessories. And if that wasn’t enticing enough, all of the Turtles, as well as April, have LEGO skins that are free with the purchase of their skins.

How Long the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Will Be in Fortnite

Since the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were released as part of Winterfest 2023, it’s fair to assume they’ll be in the Item Shop as long as that event is running. Fortunately, Winterfest won’t end for another couple of weeks, as its end date is on Jan. 2, 2024. So, there’s plenty of time to grab the Turtles so they can help ring in the new year.

If you're interested in more Fortnite content, here's when the current Season ends.