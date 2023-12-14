Can You Drive the Wrong Way Around the Track in Fortnite Rocket Racing?

Fortnite Rocket Racing is among the latest additions to Fortnite. It’s fun in its own right, but if you feel like seeding a little chaos, you might be wondering if you can drive the wrong way around the track in Fortnite Rocket Racing?

Can You Drive the Wrong Way in Fortnite Rocket Racing?

If you’re anything like me, the first thing you do in any circuit-based racing game is turn right around. It doesn’t matter whether it’s Mario Kart or F1 GP, you just spin your car around and race into the oncoming vehicles. So, what happens if you attempt that in Fortnite Rocket Racing? Can you play an epic game of chicken against the other racers?

The answer is yes, you can, but unfortunately not for the entire track. After about 20 or 30 seconds of driving the wrong way, you’ll be notified that you’ve missed a checkpoint. Then, your car will explode into glowing white chunks to materialize back on the track, facing the right way.

What you can do, however, is turn the wrong way around and stay still. Then, when you see cars coming towards you, ram into them. Is this a mean, pointless way to disrupt the race? Yes. Will people hate your guts for it? Also yes.

Related: Fortnite’s New Movement Led to an Employee Being Harassed (Exclusive)

If you’re not placed at the back of the starting grid, there’s another way of messing with your fellow racers: the moment the race starts, instead of going forwards, hit reverse and you’ll slam into whoever’s behind.

Be warned, these shenanigans could get you reported and they’re not exactly in the spirit of the game, so it’s probably not a good idea to make a habit of them. That said, you absolutely can cause havoc by driving the wrong way in Fortnite Rocket Racing, but it’s more limited than you might be hoping.