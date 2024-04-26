UGC RNG Codes (April 2024)

Updated: April 26, 2024 We searched for the latest codes!

Recommended Videos

Whenever you want to rest a bit from all those anime-fighting games on Roblox, you can de-stress with UGC RNG. This relaxing title allows you to collect Spins to customize your avatar, but it’s a lot easier to grab all the exciting freebies with UGC RNG codes from this guide!

All UGC RNG Codes List

UGC RNG Codes (Working)

ShadowMonarch: Use for 50 Spins (New)

UGC RNG Codes (Expired)

Arc1

Arc2

Related: Aura RNG Codes

How to Redeem Codes in UGC RNG

Redeeming UGC RNG codes is easy if you follow our instructions below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch UGC RNG on Roblox. Click the Codes icon on the left side of the screen. Insert a code from our list (or copy and paste it) in the Enter Code pop-up text box. Hit the Redeem button to claim your freebies.

If you want to test your luck in other popular RNG Roblox titles with freebies, we have Anime RNG codes and RNG Legends codes here on The Escapist!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more