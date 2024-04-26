UGC RNG Promo Image
UGC RNG Codes (April 2024)

Published: Apr 26, 2024 06:23 am

Updated: April 26, 2024

We searched for the latest codes!

Whenever you want to rest a bit from all those anime-fighting games on Roblox, you can de-stress with UGC RNG. This relaxing title allows you to collect Spins to customize your avatar, but it’s a lot easier to grab all the exciting freebies with UGC RNG codes from this guide!

All UGC RNG Codes List

UGC RNG Codes (Working)

  • ShadowMonarch: Use for 50 Spins (New)

UGC RNG Codes (Expired)

  • Arc1
  • Arc2

How to Redeem Codes in UGC RNG

Redeeming UGC RNG codes is easy if you follow our instructions below:

How to redeem codes in UGC RNG
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch UGC RNG on Roblox.
  2. Click the Codes icon on the left side of the screen.
  3. Insert a code from our list (or copy and paste it) in the Enter Code pop-up text box.
  4. Hit the Redeem button to claim your freebies.

If you want to test your luck in other popular RNG Roblox titles with freebies, we have Anime RNG codes and RNG Legends codes here on The Escapist!

