Ninja Legacy Codes (January 2025)

A true ninja never reveals his secrets to anyone other than his loyal disciples, who are dedicated to perfecting the martial arts and keeping the knowledge within a close-knit circle. Ninja Legacy gives you an opportunity to become a skilled shinobi and serve as a trailblazer for generations to come.
However, the road to knowledge is paved with training, dedication, and grit. Unlike in real life, here, you can use Ninja Legacy codes to gain an advantage over your adversaries, acquire the best weapons, and complete the most challenging missions. Test your might and craft your own way to the top! If you’re looking to collect goodies in a similar ninja game, visit our Wukashi Codes guide right away.
All Ninja Legacy Codes List
Working Ninja Legacy Codes
- NERFNAMIKAZE: Use for 90 Spins
- 2XEXP: Use for 150 Spins
- SORRYFORSHUTDOWN: Use for 100 Spins
- SORRYFOREXPLOITERS: Use for 90 Spins
- DASH=EXPLOITING: Use for 60 Spins
Expired Ninja Legacy Codes
- STOPGAMBLING
- WARMODE
- 2025NINJALEGACY
- TENTAILS
- NEWYEAR2025
- WELCOME
- NERFAMATERASU
- SHUTDOWNCODE
- URNOTGETTINGUCHIHA
- UPDATE1
- NINJALEGACY
- 2025NINJALEGACY
How to Redeem Codes in Ninja Legacy
Here’s a simple guide on redeeming Ninja Legacy codes in under a minute:
- Launch Ninja Legacy on Roblox.
- Click the Customize button (1) in the main menu.
- Type in your code into the code text box (2).
- Click the Redeem button (3) to collect your rewards.
How to Get More Ninja Legacy Codes
You can find all the game-related info you need in the Ninja Legacy Discord server and the FadedStudio Roblox group. But these socials are almost always full of nonsensical player messages, unrelated discussions, and other types of spam. That means you’ll need to dig long and hard before you find the info you’re looking for. If you bookmark this article and make sure to check back every so often, you’ll be able to grab the latest code from our list in just a few clicks.
Why Are My Ninja Legacy Codes Not Working?
Redeeming a Ninja Legacy code is probably giving you a hard time due to a hidden typo, wrong casing, or another type of writing error. If you perform a simple doublecheck before redeeming each code, you’ll be sure that the code is a hundred percent correct. Also, you can copy a code from our list and past it over to the game, thereby eliminating any potential issues. If none of these tips do the trick, then it’s certain that the code you’re trying to redeem has expired.
What Is Ninja Legacy?
Ninja Legacy is a Roblox action RPG game where you explore a shinobi village, complete missions and upgrade your skills as you level up. You’ll also engage in tons of fights where you’ll need to use every special skill in your arsenal to come out on top. Learn the mystic ways of the ninja to become a powerful shinobi!
