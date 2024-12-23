Forgot password
NINJA Codes (December 2024)

Published: Dec 23, 2024 10:32 am

Updated: December 23, 2024

We added new codes!

Be the best mercenary in feudal Japan and show everyone your killer instinct. Fight in the streets against other shinobis and unleash your fatal fury. Don’t be tekken aback by the gear in your brain that’s guilty. In this cruel world, it’s kill or be killed. Dead or alive, and hopefully, NINJA codes will keep you safe.

As of right now, there are no NINJA codes or a way to redeem them, but be sure we will be the first to let you know as soon as they drop. If you want more action-packed Roblox titles, check out our Jujutsu Shenanigans Codes article for more goodies.

All NINJA Codes List

Active NINJA Codes 

  • There are currently no active NINJA codes.

Expired NINJA Codes

  • There are currently no expired NINJA codes.

How to Redeem NINJA Codes

As of right now, there is no way to redeem NINJA codes. Once the code redemption system drops, we will inform you before anyone else, so stay patient and let us cook. Simply bookmark this article and check back every now and again to see if codes have been released.

Understanding everything this game has to offer might be tricky and confusing for new and returning players, which is why we recommend checking out the NINJA Trello board. There, you can learn everything there is to know about exploring the world, finding quests, and every type of ninja you can become.

What Is NINJA?

NINJA is an open-world action Roblox game that takes inspiration from multiple sources, providing an incredible ninja experience. When you combine the parry system from Sekiro as well as the open-world aspect of Ghost of Tsushima, you get something unforgettable.

