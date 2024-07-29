Samurai Parallel Codes (July 2024)

Updated: July 29, 2024 Added new codes.

Inspired by the challenging Soulsborne title Sekiro, this Roblox experience pits you against other players and NPCs in tight hack-and-slash combat. If you want to unlock unique items and equipment to help you survive in this eat-or-be-eaten world, use Samurai Parallel codes.

Samurai Parallel Codes List

Active Samurai Parallel Codes

PYRAMIDSTUDIOS: Use for Starry Eyes (NEW)

Use for Starry Eyes SUBSCRIBE2OGVEXX: Use for Ogvexx’s Murasaki Flame Guard Equipment

Expired Samurai Parallel Codes

FREETRIAL2

SUMMERTEST2024

HAPPYRELEASE

How to redeem codes in Samurai Parallel

If you want to redeem Samurai Parallel codes, follow these easy steps below:

Image by The Escapist

Open Samurai Parallel on Roblox. Create your character and finish the tutorial. Go back to the main menu. Enter a code in the ENTER CODE text box in the bottom-left corner. Hit Enter and receive your goodies.

