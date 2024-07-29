Samurai Parallel Official Main Menu
Samurai Parallel Codes (July 2024)

Danilo Grbovic
Published: Jul 29, 2024 09:41 am

Updated: July 29, 2024

Added new codes.

Inspired by the challenging Soulsborne title Sekiro, this Roblox experience pits you against other players and NPCs in tight hack-and-slash combat. If you want to unlock unique items and equipment to help you survive in this eat-or-be-eaten world, use Samurai Parallel codes.

Samurai Parallel Codes List

Active Samurai Parallel Codes

  • PYRAMIDSTUDIOS: Use for Starry Eyes (NEW)
  • SUBSCRIBE2OGVEXX: Use for Ogvexx’s Murasaki Flame Guard Equipment

Expired Samurai Parallel Codes

  • FREETRIAL2
  • SUMMERTEST2024
  • HAPPYRELEASE

How to redeem codes in Samurai Parallel 

If you want to redeem Samurai Parallel codes, follow these easy steps below:

  1. Open Samurai Parallel on Roblox.
  2. Create your character and finish the tutorial.
  3. Go back to the main menu.
  4. Enter a code in the ENTER CODE text box in the bottom-left corner.
  5. Hit Enter and receive your goodies.

