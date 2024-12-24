Wukashi Codes (December 2024) [MAJOR UPDATE!]

Updated: December 24, 2024 Checked for codes.

If you have dreamed of becoming the ultimate Shinobi Ninja, now is your chance! Wukashi is an incredible Roblox experience inspired by Naruto. Explore a vast world and master a variety of abilities while battling different NPCs and their bosses.

I won’t lie; the game will be challenging sometimes, but that’s where Wukashi codes can help you. Use them whenever you need extra Tokens, but make sure to redeem them before they vanish for good. If you need freebies in a similar anime-inspired title, visit our list of Anime Odyssey codes.

All Wukashi Codes List

Wukashi Codes (Working)

code namikaze : Use for x2 Tokens

: Use for x2 Tokens code woowednesday : Use for x2 Tokens

: Use for x2 Tokens code gates : Use for x2 Tokens

: Use for x2 Tokens code 500p : Use for x2 Tokens

: Use for x2 Tokens code November : Use for x2 Tokens

: Use for x2 Tokens code akimichi : Use for x2 Tokens

: Use for x2 Tokens code Uzumaki : Use for x2 Tokens

: Use for x2 Tokens code Wednesday : Use for x2 Tokens

: Use for x2 Tokens code sarutobi : Use for x2 Tokens

: Use for x2 Tokens code balancing : Use for x2 Tokens

: Use for x2 Tokens code houki : Use for x2 Tokens

: Use for x2 Tokens code kaguya : Use for x2 Tokens

: Use for x2 Tokens code Halloween : Use for x5 Tokens

: Use for x5 Tokens code clone : Use for x2 Tokens

: Use for x2 Tokens code sunday : Use for x2 Tokens

: Use for x2 Tokens code orochimaru : Use for x2 Tokens

: Use for x2 Tokens code day1 : Use for x2 Tokens

: Use for x2 Tokens code sasuke : Use for x2 Tokens

: Use for x2 Tokens code inuzuka : Use for x2 Tokens

: Use for x2 Tokens code awakenings : Use for x2 Tokens

: Use for x2 Tokens code zetsu : Use for x2 Tokens

: Use for x2 Tokens code earth : Use for x2 Tokens

: Use for x2 Tokens code hino : Use for x2 Tokens

: Use for x2 Tokens code Akatsuki : Use for x2 Tokens

: Use for x2 Tokens code hozuki : Use for x2 Tokens

: Use for x2 Tokens code lore : Use for x2 Tokens

: Use for x2 Tokens code oribe: Use for x2 Tokens

Wukashi Codes (Expired)

code rogue

code snake

code golem

code 2000likes

code update2

code valentines

code Christmas

code 500players

code update1

code nerfYUKI

code toadsage

code 300likes

code abalala

code 800likes

code 4klikes

code 800likes

code 3500likes

code soundk

code 400likes

code update4

code update3

code wuka

How to Redeem Codes in Wukashi

Having trouble redeeming Wukashi codes? Follow our step-by-step instructions below to learn how to claim your freebies:

Launch Wukashi in Roblox and complete the tutorial. Press F2 on your keyboard to open the text box at the top of the screen. Insert a code (or copy and paste it from our list) into the text box. Hit Enter on your keyboard to claim rewards.

Wukashi Trello link

Do you need some help while chasing the ultimate Shinobi level, or just want to learn as much as possible about this experience? If so, visit the official Wukashi Trello board. There, you’ll find all the relevant info about rules, maps, clans, events, items, NPCs, weapons, and much more. So, dive in and discover everything you need to reach the top as soon as possible.

Why Are My Wukashi Codes Not Working?

Make sure to act fast and redeem all the available Wukashi codes as soon as possible because developers can remove codes without any previous notice. Also, remember to double-check your spelling before hitting the Enter key. To make sure your codes are always free of typos, copy them from our Working list and paste them straight into the game.

What Is Wukashi?

Wukashi is an RPG Roblox title inspired by the legendary anime Naruto. Create your ninja character and embark on an adventure to rise through the ranks in your village. Explore different maps, learn various abilities, and engage in challenging battles to upgrade your skills. If you want to become the ultimate Shinobi as quickly as possible, visit this article and grab the latest codes for amazing rewards.

