Anime Slashing Simulator Codes (October 2024)

Updated October 3, 2024 We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Naruto decided to become Hokage, and I decided that I wanted to destroy everyone and be the strongest. I will carry this dream with me as I slash enemies and gain that needed EXP to become stronger until all foes bow down before me in Anime Slashing Simulator.

One secret that I’ll share with you is that I’ve gotten my power through redeeming Anime Slashing Simulator codes. The Boost Potions, Coins, and other fantastic goodies that come with these codes were my beacon of hope to beat them all. Since you love anime-themed games, it’s time to check out our Anime Max Simulator Codes list to receive more goodies!

All Anime Slashing Simulator Codes List

Active Anime Slashing Simulator Codes

NEWWORLD2 : Use for a EXP Boost Potion (New)

: Use for a EXP Boost Potion WORLD2 : Use for a Coin Boost Potion (New)

: Use for a Coin Boost Potion NINJA : Use for x200 Coins (New)

: Use for x200 Coins MAP7 : Use for a Luck Boost Potion (New)

: Use for a Luck Boost Potion GEMZ : Use for x100 Gems (New)

: Use for x100 Gems BETA : Use for a Luck Boost Potion

: Use for a Luck Boost Potion SSJ: Use for x30 Coins

Expired Anime Slashing Simulator Codes

ACS45

Related: Anime Simulator Codes

How to Redeem Codes for Anime Slashing Simulator

The quickest way to redeem Anime Slashing Simulator codes can be seen in our step-by-step guide below:

Image by The Escapist

Image by The Escapist

Launch Anime Slashing Simulator in Roblox. Press the Shop button. Scroll right or click the bird button to get to the Codes section. Type a code into the text field. Hit Redeem to obtain goodies.

How to Get More Anime Slashing Simulator Codes

We create these lists for a reason, and that’s to supply you with the quickest way to get Anime Slashing Simulator codes. Take a second to bookmark this page, and you can check the list for updates whenever you want. However, if you’re also seeking codes from outer sources, in that case, we suggest checking out the Swansa X Peaceful Play Roblox group, X account (@SwansaXPPlay), the Swansa X Peaceful Play Discord server, and the Swansa X Peaceful Play Guilded server.

Why Are My Anime Slashing Simulator Codes Not Working?

Typing can be exhausting, and sometimes, we want to speed-run entering Anime Slashing Simulator codes, which can lead to typos. The quickest way to input codes without worrying about spelling errors is to copy/paste them. Sometimes, it’s not about making spelling mistakes, but rather the codes themselves not working. Expired codes have no room to be on our active list, so if you identify them, let us know.

What is Anime Slashing Simulator?

Not only is the Anime Slashing Simulator game anime-themed, but it’s also an exciting combat experience that involves lots of slashing. Explore the large world before you and face formidable foes, slashing through them with your mighty weapon to get coins and buy better gear. Get yourself tiny pet companions to join your journey and help you reach the top of the leaderboard, where the true warriors are.

You aren’t done reading yet because there are more codes to redeem from our lists of Anime Chaos Simulator Codes and Anime Combats Simulator Codes!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy