Shonen Smash Codes (August 2024)

Updated: August 26, 2024 We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

No need for M.U.G.E.N or Super Smash Flash to experience the drama between Ichigo and Naruto fans. In this Roblox game, you can fight casually or in ranked to prove who the best anime archetype is. If you want unique skins, use Shonen Smash codes.

Shonen Smash Codes List

Active Shonen Smash Codes

SHONENSMASH! : Use for 9,000 Coins and 900 Crystals (New)

: Use for 9,000 Coins and 900 Crystals RELEASE!: Use for 900 Coins and 900 Crystals

Expired Shonen Smash Codes

ReleaseTheGame!

InfernasuYT!

200KVisits!

5000Lik3sSHEESH!

1000LikesWHAT?!

100KVisits!

LastShutdown!

Related: Anime Fortress Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Shonen Smash

If you want to redeem codes in Shonen Smash with no issues, check out the instructions below:

Image by The Escapist

Open Shonen Smash on Roblox. Press the Menu icon on the right side of the screen. Enter a code in the blue Codes text box. Hit Enter on your keyboard and receive your free goodies.

Shonen Smash Wiki Link

If you want more info on the character roster, game mechanics, and detailed patch notes, visit the Shonen Smash Wiki page. It also includes tutorials on how to improve your gameplay and playstyle.

If you’re interested in more rewards for other anime Roblox games, check out our list of Element Battles Codes and Anime Last Stand Codes here on The Escapist.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy