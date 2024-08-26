Shonen Smash Codes (August 2024)

Updated: August 26, 2024
No need for M.U.G.E.N or Super Smash Flash to experience the drama between Ichigo and Naruto fans. In this Roblox game, you can fight casually or in ranked to prove who the best anime archetype is. If you want unique skins, use Shonen Smash codes.
Shonen Smash Codes List
Active Shonen Smash Codes
- SHONENSMASH!: Use for 9,000 Coins and 900 Crystals (New)
- RELEASE!: Use for 900 Coins and 900 Crystals
Expired Shonen Smash Codes
- ReleaseTheGame!
- InfernasuYT!
- 200KVisits!
- 5000Lik3sSHEESH!
- 1000LikesWHAT?!
- 100KVisits!
- LastShutdown!
How to Redeem Codes in Shonen Smash
If you want to redeem codes in Shonen Smash with no issues, check out the instructions below:
- Open Shonen Smash on Roblox.
- Press the Menu icon on the right side of the screen.
- Enter a code in the blue Codes text box.
- Hit Enter on your keyboard and receive your free goodies.
Shonen Smash Wiki Link
If you want more info on the character roster, game mechanics, and detailed patch notes, visit the Shonen Smash Wiki page. It also includes tutorials on how to improve your gameplay and playstyle.
Published: Aug 26, 2024 07:04 am