The New TMNT Items Coming to Fortnite Are Making Star Wars Fans Very Angry

Typically, when Fortnite adds new items to the game, they’re met with a lot of excitement. Some new Mythic Weapons are causing a bit of controversy, though. The new TMNT items coming to Fortnite are making Star Wars very angry.

As part of its upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event, Fortnite is adding all sorts of fun to the game. A new Battle Pass is on the way that will allow players to unlock a bunch of TMNT-related items, and some Mythic Items are apparently coming to Battle Royale. The event is rumored to include all of the Turtles’ iconic weapons being turned into items players can pick up and use to fight off enemies. However, that’s not sitting right with Star Wars fans.

Star Wars consistently adds skins to Fortnite, and the franchise has had more than one event in the game. In fact, for fans to know how Palpatine returned in The Rise of Skywalker, they had to play a Fortnite event – no, seriously. However, Fortnite‘s relationship with a galaxy far, far away has always been missing something: Lightsaber Pickaxes.

While lightsabers have appeared as items in Battle Royale, players have never been able to pick their favorite skin and use a lightsaber to gather materials with it. Frustrated gamers have always chalked it up to the fact that lightsabers were already used in a different capacity, but the TMNT items seemingly prove that rule isn’t steadfast, as the Turtles’ iconic weapons were already released as Pickaxes.

Now, this may seem like a minor issue, but it’s strange that one crossover gets different rules than another. Regardless, Anakin Skywalker will look pretty cool wielding Raphael’s sai, and that’s all that really matters at the end of the day.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.