Fortnite’s Metal Gear Solid & John Cena Crossover Is Amazing

It’s always great when games drop in new features that allow players a lot of creative freedom. Fortnite‘s Metal Gear Solid and John Cena crossover is amazing.

As part of its newest update, Fortnite has brought Metal Gear Solid to the game. The Raiden skin is in the item shop, the Solid Snake skin is finally unlockable, and players are flocking to the Battle Royale map to complete all of the challenges associated with Fortnite‘s newest collab. One of the quests includes using the EMP Stealth Camo item, which allows gamers to turn invisible for a short period.

However, while there have been plenty of clips posted online of players using the EMP Stealth Camo to get the drop on unsuspecting players and steal an easy kill, one gamer took things in a different direction. Posted by u/Sarcasism on r/FortNiteBR, the video shows a player wearing a John Cena skin coming across the EMP Stealth Camo. They grab the item, use it, and hit the “U Can’t C Me” emote while invisible, which is a deep-cut joke but a very funny one. You can check out the clip below:

Beginning as a way to antagonize his opponents in the wrestling ring, Cena’s You Can’t See Me move has taken on a life of its own in recent years. Memes constantly appear on the Internet, showing a picture of Cena somewhere and everyone in the comments acting like there’s nobody there.

Coming across one of these John Cena memes can help brighten someone’s day, and now Epic Games has helped bring the fun to Fortnite via its Metal Gear Solid collab.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.