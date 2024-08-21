Pokemon GO Teases September Community Day With Confusing Mixed Messages

Every month, Pokemon GO fans look forward to finding out which Pokemon will feature in Community Day. Recently, Niantic posted a teaser about September’s featured Pokemon that has us all mildly excited but mostly confused.

After a quick teaser video posted to the official @PokemonGO account on X, many players received a since-deleted news pop-up in the game. This pop-up included details for the September Community Day, which will feature Ponyta and Galarian Ponyta.

The in-game news linked to a blog post, which, not surprisingly given the timing, does not exist. It’s likely that this info wasn’t intended to go out until closer to the September Community Day date. And that’s where things get confusing.

As one Redditor says, “Didn’t they say CD was supposed to be Sep 14 during the next season calendar?” And yes, they did. According to a recent blog post announcing the Community Day dates for next season, September’s Community Day should be on Saturday, September 14. However, as screenshots from the now-vanished news post reveal, the info that leaked about the event includes a date of Saturday, September 21.

Given that the entire news post wasn’t intended to go out, it seems most likely that the date in the event notification is incorrect. Yet Pokemon GO fans can’t help but wonder when to plan for Ponyta Community Day, given this mixup.

In addition to the confusion around dates, fans are left to wonder how much of the other info we got an accidental sneak preview of is accurate. Many of us are feeling the Stardust crunch after so many events asking us to Power Up our Pokemon, so the promised 3X Stardust for catching Pokemon has many excited. As one trainer explains, “Happy for 3x stardust tbh. I feel poor rn.”

But will extra Stardust be the true event bonus once the finalized event details we’re actually meant to see for Ponyta Community Day are revealed? Until Niantic releases the full details, the Pokemon GO community is left to speculate about what to expect. One thing seems for sure, though, given that the X post previewing Ponyta and Galarian Ponyta has not been deleted, we will definitely be seeing a Ponyta Community Day next month.

