Pokemon GO Triumph Together: All Team Challenges & Rewards

Togetherness is an ongoing theme for this season of Pokemon GO, and the recently announced Triumph Together event proves it. This unique event issues team challenges, with different goals and rewards themed around our chosen alliances in Pokemon GO.

When Is the Pokemon GO Triumph Together Event?

The Pokemon GO Triumph Together event takes place from Friday, August 23 at 3 PM PDT to Friday, August 30 at 11:59 PM PDT.

This is an important shift, as many events start and end based on local time. Given the global challenge nature of the event, it appears Niantic opted for a universal start and end time.

How Do Team Challenges Work for the Pokemon GO Triumph Together Event?

Image via Niantic

If you’re a little confused by this event announcement, you’re not alone. Because of how Niantic’s blog post is set up, it might first seem like each challenge will be completed only by members of a certain team and that only those team members will receive the rewards.

However, based on previous, similar events that won’t be the case. Instead, the challenges are themed after the specific team but will be completed collectively by all players. That means we also get to enjoy the rewards!

The Team Challenges will unlock in sequential order, starting with Team Valor’s challenge, which will unlock the challenge for Team Instinct, which then unlocks the challenge for Team Mystic. So, even though challenges are themed after each team’s vibe, it will be a worldwide effort to unlock all the rewards for this event.

Team Valor Triumph Together Challenges & Rewards

The Team Valor challenge is the first of the event, and it’s a bit of a risky one since it has us collectively facing off against 75,000,000 Team GO Rocket members. Hopefully, those pesky issues with Team GO Rocket battle bans have been resolved.

Based on the wording, it looks like battles with Team GO Rocket Grunts and leaders will count towards the overall victory total.

Challenge Rewards

Once these GO Rocket team members are defeated, we’ll unlock the following rewards:

Team Valor-themed Timed Research leading to an encounter with Ponyta wearing a Candela-themed necklace

Double XP for spinning PokeStops

Instinct Global Challenge unlocks

Team Instinct Triumph Together Challenge & Rewards

The Team Instinct-themed challenge is to collectively Hatch 20,000,000 Eggs during the challenge. During this challenge, egg hatch distance will be halved for all eggs placed into incubators during the event.

With all that hatching, Niantic is offering some exciting featured Pokemon that will hatch from 7KM eggs during the event.



Grimer in a party hat

Slugma

Slakoth in a visor

Litleo

Komala

Togedemaru

All featured hatching Pokemon can be Shiny in Pokemon GO.

Challenge Rewards

Once we hatch all those eggs, the following bonuses will unlock:

Team Instinct-themed Timed Research leading to an encounter with Elekid with a Spark-themed bracelet

Double Stardust for hatching eggs

The Mystic Global Challenge unlocks

These bonuses will be available for the rest of the Pokemon GO Triumph Together event, so the sooner the challenge is completed, the more time we’ll enjoy bonus stardust.

Team Mystic Triumph Together Challenge & Rewards

Last but not least – if I may say so as a Team Mystic member myself – is the Team Mystic-themed challenge. This tasks players with completing 35,000,000 Field Research tasks.

As we complete those tasks, we’ll be able to encounter the following event Pokemon, including the much sought-after Tandemaus.



Cyndaquil

Beldum

Tirtouga

Archen

Ducklett

Emolga

Tynamo

Goomy

Crabrawler

Tandemaus

Of these, all but Tandemaus can be Shiny in Pokemon GO. Finishing all that Field Research will unlock the final rewards for this event.

Challenge Rewards

Team Mystic-themed Time Research leading to an encounter with Lapras with a Blanche-themed accessory

Two guaranteed Candy XL for evolving Pokemon

How To Change Your Team in Pokemon GO

Screenshot by The Escapist

While you don’t need to be part of a specific team to earn those challenge rewards, this event may spur a desire to switch to another team in Pokemon GO. You can do this by purchasing the Team Medallion in the Pokemon GO in-game shop for 1,000 PokeCoins.

Team switches are limited to one time per 365 days, so you’ll be stuck with your new team for a full calendar year.

And those are all the team challenges and rewards for the Pokemon GO Triumph Together event.

Pokemon GO is available to play now.

