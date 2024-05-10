Rush Royale Codes (May 2024)

Updated May 10, 2024
Rush Royale is a fun tower defense game set in a fantasy world. You summon little mages, archers, fighters, and other classes and merge them to defeat enemies. You can use Rush Royale codes to unlock unique Icons, Emotes, and other goodies to help you on your adventure.
All Rush Royale Codes List
Active Rush Royale Codes
- Y4OF-FOIL-6A6R: Use for x50 Tech Cores (New)
- Y4TZ-0WK8-POHR: Use for x2.5k Gold
- YAKD-UF5U-N3AK: Use for a Plague Doctor Emote
- YAKC-WV38-IMFN: Use for a Rubber Ducky Emote
- OMKT-FIPL-ORKO: Use for a Player Icon
Expired Rush Royale Codesshow more
- Y5RB-XQT2-TDU4
- Y6ZR-JNL9-YL8E
- Y5G7-04TG-W74K
- Y8X7-DZXW-ROAK
- Y9N3-CXWM-LMYS
- Y95J-PM30-F149
- Y997-7KKY-R3IT
- Y997-SJPX-T65J
- Y9HJ-3V0I-V3V3
- Y9KB-3B8Z-IZCC
- Y8UF-4MLP-SI06
- Y9ER-P3ZR-NRC7
How to Redeem Codes in Rush Royale
You can redeem the newest Rush Royale codes on the Promo Codes webpage or in the game by following the instructions below:
- Open Rush Royale on your device.
- Finish the tutorial.
- Press the three-stripe button in the upper-right corner to open the Settings menu.
- Go into the Promo Codes tab.
- Type the code into the text field.
- Hit Apply and receive your reward.
