Rush Royale Codes (May 2024)

Published: May 10, 2024 05:32 am

Updated May 10, 2024

Rush Royale is a fun tower defense game set in a fantasy world. You summon little mages, archers, fighters, and other classes and merge them to defeat enemies. You can use Rush Royale codes to unlock unique Icons, Emotes, and other goodies to help you on your adventure.

All Rush Royale Codes List

Active Rush Royale Codes

  • Y4OF-FOIL-6A6R: Use for x50 Tech Cores (New)
  • Y4TZ-0WK8-POHR: Use for x2.5k Gold
  • YAKD-UF5U-N3AK: Use for a Plague Doctor Emote
  • YAKC-WV38-IMFN: Use for a Rubber Ducky Emote
  • OMKT-FIPL-ORKO: Use for a Player Icon

Expired Rush Royale Codes

  • Y5RB-XQT2-TDU4
  • Y6ZR-JNL9-YL8E
  • Y5G7-04TG-W74K
  • Y8X7-DZXW-ROAK
  • Y9N3-CXWM-LMYS
  • Y95J-PM30-F149
  • Y997-7KKY-R3IT
  • Y997-SJPX-T65J
  • Y9HJ-3V0I-V3V3
  • Y9KB-3B8Z-IZCC
  • Y8UF-4MLP-SI06
  • Y9ER-P3ZR-NRC7

How to Redeem Codes in Rush Royale

You can redeem the newest Rush Royale codes on the Promo Codes webpage or in the game by following the instructions below:

How to redeem Rush Royale codes
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open Rush Royale on your device.
  2. Finish the tutorial.
  3. Press the three-stripe button in the upper-right corner to open the Settings menu.
  4. Go into the Promo Codes tab.
  5. Type the code into the text field.
  6. Hit Apply and receive your reward.

If you’re looking for more codes for other mobile games, you should check out our Doodle Magic Wizard vs Slime Codes and Hero Clash Codes articles, too, and claim free goodies for those popular titles!

