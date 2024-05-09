Doodle Magic: Wizard vs Slime
Doodle Magic Wizard vs Slime Codes (May 2024)

Vuk Vladisavljev
Published: May 9, 2024 08:23 am

Updated: May 9, 2024

Looked for new codes!

Choose your skill combinations and upgrades wisely in this challenging tower defense experience. Defend the rampart from mice, slime, and much worse monsters coming your way. Each following stage is significantly more difficult, so use Doodle Magic: Wizard vs Slime codes to gain the advantage you need to survive!

All Doodle Magic Wizard vs Slime Codes List

Active Doodle Magic Wizard vs Slime Codes

  • Gift888: Use for 1 Necklace Common Gem and 1 Necklace Refined Gem
  • VIP999: Use for 200 Magic Runes
  • VIP888: Use for 2k Coins
  • Gift999: Use for a Staff Rare Gem
  • MAGIC77: Use for 77 Stamina
  • DOODLEMAGIC: Use for 100 Diamonds and 150 Stamina
  • VIP777: Use for 900 Diamonds
  • 30DBRZ: Use for 2k Coins, 1 Mage’s Hood Blueprint, 1 Mage’s Robe Blueprint, 1 Staff Blueprint, and 7 Ring Blueprints
  • Gift777: Use for 4 Mage’s Hood Blueprints, 5 Mage’s Robe Blueprints, and 1 Ring Blueprint
  • MAGIC99: Use for 3 Stacks of Magic Runes

Expired Doodle Magic Wizard vs Slime Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Doodle Magic Wizard vs Slime

Redeeming Doodle Magic: Wizard vs Slime codes takes a bit of effort—here’s what you need to do:

Redeeming Doodle Magic: Wizard vs Slime codes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Doodle Magic: Wizard vs Slime on your device.
  2. Play the game until you’ve beaten Stage 6.
  3. Open the Fight menu.
  4. Click on Settings under your avatar icon in the top-left corner.
  5. Use the Gift Code text field to input a working code.
  6. Tap OK to get your free rewards!

If you’re a fan of gripping RPG experiences, check out our articles on Pixel Heroes codes and Legend of Mushroom codes, and grab all the freebies before they’re gone!

Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev is a codes writer for GAMURS, whom you’ll likely find hunting for new codes for our Roblox gamers. He enjoys scraping the furthest corners of Fallout: New Vegas or having an existential crisis in Disco Elysium. He’s been gaming for almost 25 years and can’t imagine life without dogs, loud music, or his PC rig.