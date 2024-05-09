Doodle Magic Wizard vs Slime Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 9, 2024 Looked for new codes!

Choose your skill combinations and upgrades wisely in this challenging tower defense experience. Defend the rampart from mice, slime, and much worse monsters coming your way. Each following stage is significantly more difficult, so use Doodle Magic: Wizard vs Slime codes to gain the advantage you need to survive!

All Doodle Magic Wizard vs Slime Codes List

Active Doodle Magic Wizard vs Slime Codes

Gift888 : Use for 1 Necklace Common Gem and 1 Necklace Refined Gem

: Use for 1 Necklace Common Gem and 1 Necklace Refined Gem VIP999 : Use for 200 Magic Runes

: Use for 200 Magic Runes VIP888 : Use for 2k Coins

: Use for 2k Coins Gift999 : Use for a Staff Rare Gem

: Use for a Staff Rare Gem MAGIC77 : Use for 77 Stamina

: Use for 77 Stamina DOODLEMAGIC : Use for 100 Diamonds and 150 Stamina

: Use for 100 Diamonds and 150 Stamina VIP777 : Use for 900 Diamonds

: Use for 900 Diamonds 30DBRZ : Use for 2k Coins, 1 Mage’s Hood Blueprint, 1 Mage’s Robe Blueprint, 1 Staff Blueprint, and 7 Ring Blueprints

: Use for 2k Coins, 1 Mage’s Hood Blueprint, 1 Mage’s Robe Blueprint, 1 Staff Blueprint, and 7 Ring Blueprints Gift777 : Use for 4 Mage’s Hood Blueprints, 5 Mage’s Robe Blueprints, and 1 Ring Blueprint

: Use for 4 Mage’s Hood Blueprints, 5 Mage’s Robe Blueprints, and 1 Ring Blueprint MAGIC99: Use for 3 Stacks of Magic Runes

Expired Doodle Magic Wizard vs Slime Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Doodle Magic Wizard vs Slime

Redeeming Doodle Magic: Wizard vs Slime codes takes a bit of effort—here’s what you need to do:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Doodle Magic: Wizard vs Slime on your device. Play the game until you’ve beaten Stage 6. Open the Fight menu. Click on Settings under your avatar icon in the top-left corner. Use the Gift Code text field to input a working code. Tap OK to get your free rewards!

