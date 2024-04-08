Multiverse Defenders Codes (April 2024)

If you’ve ever dreamed of seeing all your favorite anime characters together in action, Multiverse Defenders is the perfect game for you. Summon all your favorite heroes and face the evil forces that threaten the multiverse as a team. To build the perfect squad ASAP, use Multiverse Defenders codes.
All Multiverse Defenders Codes List
Multiverse Defenders Codes (Active)
- UPDATE2: Use for 5 Shards
- VerifiedBadge: Use for 5k Gems
- RELEASE: Use for 2k Gems
Multiverse Defenders Codes (Expired)
- HappyValentines
- LUNARNEWYEAR
- 1KACTIVE
- 5KACTIVE
- CHRISTMAS
- CHRISTMAS2
- 9KFavs
- 7KFavs
- NewQuest
- 1M4Visits
- 300kVisits
- Sub2GCNTV
- 8KFavs
- 150kVisits
- 50kVisits
- WeAreSorry
- 2KFavs
- 2MVisits
- 1K5Favorites
- Sub2oGVexx
- MYHERO
- SorryData
- 1KLikes
- SorryForShutdown2
- 1mVisits
- SundayShutdown!
- 5KFavs
- Sub2BlamSpot
- 4kLikes
- 20kMembersDiscord
- hihi
- 500Likes
- 5klike
- 500kVisits
- 10500servermems
- 20kVisit
- 3KLikes
- GiveGem
- TanTaiGaming
- OpenBeta
- 200kVisits
- 3KFavs
- 100kVisits
How to Redeem Codes in Multiverse Defenders
Redeeming Multiverse Defenders codes takes several steps—take a look at our guide below:
- Run Multiverse Defenders in Roblox.
- Approach the NPC under the sign that says CODE.
- Use the Enter Code field to input a code.
- Click on Redeem to get your free rewards!
If you’re looking for more anime-inspired Roblox titles, check out our articles on A Universal Time codes and Anime Stars Simulator codes, and claim all the freebies in those games as well!
