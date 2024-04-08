Multiverse Defenders Codes (April 2024)

If you’ve ever dreamed of seeing all your favorite anime characters together in action, Multiverse Defenders is the perfect game for you. Summon all your favorite heroes and face the evil forces that threaten the multiverse as a team. To build the perfect squad ASAP, use Multiverse Defenders codes.

All Multiverse Defenders Codes List

Multiverse Defenders Codes (Active)

UPDATE2 : Use for 5 Shards

: Use for 5 Shards VerifiedBadge : Use for 5k Gems

: Use for 5k Gems RELEASE: Use for 2k Gems

Multiverse Defenders Codes (Expired)

HappyValentines

LUNARNEWYEAR

1KACTIVE

5KACTIVE

CHRISTMAS

CHRISTMAS2

9KFavs

7KFavs

NewQuest

1M4Visits

300kVisits

Sub2GCNTV

8KFavs

150kVisits

50kVisits

WeAreSorry

2KFavs

2MVisits

1K5Favorites

Sub2oGVexx

MYHERO

SorryData

1KLikes

SorryForShutdown2

1mVisits

SundayShutdown!

5KFavs

Sub2BlamSpot

4kLikes

20kMembersDiscord

hihi

500Likes

5klike

500kVisits

10500servermems

20kVisit

3KLikes

GiveGem

TanTaiGaming

OpenBeta

200kVisits

3KFavs

100kVisits

How to Redeem Codes in Multiverse Defenders

Redeeming Multiverse Defenders codes takes several steps—take a look at our guide below:

Run Multiverse Defenders in Roblox. Approach the NPC under the sign that says CODE. Use the Enter Code field to input a code. Click on Redeem to get your free rewards!

If you’re looking for more anime-inspired Roblox titles, check out our articles on A Universal Time codes and Anime Stars Simulator codes, and claim all the freebies in those games as well!

