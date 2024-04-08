Category:
Codes
Video Games

Multiverse Defenders Codes (April 2024)

Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
|
Published: Apr 8, 2024 10:56 am
Multiverse Defenders gameplay screenshot.
Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’ve ever dreamed of seeing all your favorite anime characters together in action, Multiverse Defenders is the perfect game for you. Summon all your favorite heroes and face the evil forces that threaten the multiverse as a team. To build the perfect squad ASAP, use Multiverse Defenders codes.

Recommended Videos

All Multiverse Defenders Codes List

Multiverse Defenders Codes (Active)

  • UPDATE2: Use for 5 Shards
  • VerifiedBadge: Use for 5k Gems
  • RELEASE: Use for 2k Gems

Multiverse Defenders Codes (Expired)

  • HappyValentines
  • LUNARNEWYEAR
  • 1KACTIVE
  • 5KACTIVE
  • CHRISTMAS
  • CHRISTMAS2
  • 9KFavs
  • 7KFavs
  • NewQuest
  • 1M4Visits
  • 300kVisits
  • Sub2GCNTV
  • 8KFavs
  • 150kVisits
  • 50kVisits
  • WeAreSorry
  • 2KFavs
  • 2MVisits
  • 1K5Favorites
  • Sub2oGVexx
  • MYHERO
  • SorryData
  • 1KLikes
  • SorryForShutdown2
  • 1mVisits
  • SundayShutdown!
  • 5KFavs
  • Sub2BlamSpot
  • 4kLikes
  • 20kMembersDiscord
  • hihi
  • 500Likes
  • 5klike
  • 500kVisits
  • 10500servermems
  • 20kVisit
  • 3KLikes
  • GiveGem
  • TanTaiGaming
  • OpenBeta
  • 200kVisits
  • 3KFavs
  • 100kVisits

Related: Anime Rangers Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Multiverse Defenders

Redeeming Multiverse Defenders codes takes several steps—take a look at our guide below:

Redeeming Multiverse Defenders codes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Run Multiverse Defenders in Roblox.
  2. Approach the NPC under the sign that says CODE.
  3. Use the Enter Code field to input a code.
  4. Click on Redeem to get your free rewards!

If you’re looking for more anime-inspired Roblox titles, check out our articles on A Universal Time codes and Anime Stars Simulator codes, and claim all the freebies in those games as well!

Post Tag:
codes
Multiverse Defenders
Roblox
Roblox Codes
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Prior Extinction Codes (April 2024)
Prior Extinction Official Renders
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Prior Extinction Codes (April 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Apr 8, 2024
Read Article Bladers Rebirth Codes (April 2024)
Bladers Rebirth game image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Bladers Rebirth Codes (April 2024)
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic Apr 8, 2024
Read Article Coin Master: Daily Free Spins & Coin Links (April 2024)
Promo image for Coin Master.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Coin Master: Daily Free Spins & Coin Links (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Prior Extinction Codes (April 2024)
Prior Extinction Official Renders
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Prior Extinction Codes (April 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Apr 8, 2024
Read Article Bladers Rebirth Codes (April 2024)
Bladers Rebirth game image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Bladers Rebirth Codes (April 2024)
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic Apr 8, 2024
Read Article Coin Master: Daily Free Spins & Coin Links (April 2024)
Promo image for Coin Master.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Coin Master: Daily Free Spins & Coin Links (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 8, 2024
Author
Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev is a codes writer for GAMURS, whom you’ll likely find hunting for new codes for our Roblox gamers. He enjoys scraping the furthest corners of Fallout: New Vegas or having an existential crisis in Disco Elysium. He’s been gaming for almost 25 years and can’t imagine life without dogs, loud music, or his PC rig.