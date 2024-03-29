Category:
Video Games
Anime Stars Simulator Codes (March 2024)

Kristina Timotic
Mar 29, 2024
Anime Stars Simulator promo image


Anime Stars Simulator codes will give you a ton of Cursed Notes, Arena Gems, Potions, and many other valuable freebies. These rewards will help you make your character stronger hassle-free, so you can collect Animons and unlock new anime-inspired worlds more quickly.

All Anime Stars Simulator Codes List

Anime Stars Simulator Codes (Working)

  • UPDATESIX: Use for 5 Cursed Notes, 75 Arena Gems, 1 Castle Key, 1 Yen Potion, and 1 Super Luck Potion
  • UPDATEFIVE: Use for 5 Cursed Notes, 75 Arena Gems, 1 Castle Key, 1 Shiny Potion, and 1 Yen Potion
  • RUMBLING: Use for 50 Nomek Stones, 50 Arena Gems, and 25 Shigu Stones
  • UPDATEONE: Use for 5 Cursed Notes, 1 Super Luck Potion, 1 Yen Potion, and 1 Damage Potion

Anime Stars Simulator Codes (Expired)

  • 1MILLION
  • UPDATEFOUR
  • UPDATETHREE
  • UPDATETWO
  • UPDATEVERYSOON
  • UPDATESOON
  • RELEASE

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Stars Simulator

To redeem Anime Start Simulator codes, follow the steps below:

How to redeem codes in Anime Stars Simulator

  1. Open Anime Stars Simulator on Roblox.
  2. Click the Codes button on the left side of the screen.
  3. Input your code into the text box.
  4. Click the green arrow to claim your free goodies.

For more fun anime-inspired games, check out our lists of Anime Dreams Simulator and Anime Spirits codes to learn how to get freebies in those popular titles as well.

