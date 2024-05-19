How to Unlock Masterworking in Diablo 4

Masterworking is the best way to reach your full potential in Diablo 4, but you need to unlock the system to use it. My guide will go over how you can start using the upgrade feature at the blacksmith as you reach the endgame.

Recommended Videos

Diablo 4: How to Unlock Masterworking

Screenshot by The Escapist.

To unlock Masterworking in Diablo 4, complete the first level of the Pit of the Artificer. The Pit is the main endgame activity and can only be played in World Tier 4. So if you haven’t made it to World Tier 4 yet, Masterworking is a system you’ll have to wait for. But that’s not the only prerequisite to jump in — you also need to complete a Tier 46 Nightmare Dungeon before you can start entering the Pit of the Artificers.

After you complete a Tier 46 Nightmare Dungeon, the ability to earn Runeshards opens up. Three of those shards open the Pit. If you can make it through the first of 200 levels in the Pit, then you’ll unlock Masterworking in Diablo 4.

Steps to Unlock Masterworking in Diablo 4:

There’s a long list of steps before you can get to Diablo 4‘s Masterworking upgrades. Even if your character is at level 100, Masterworking is unavailable until the Pit is opened. That means you can technically get there earlier than expected as well, but it won’t be easy by any means:

Reach World Tier 4.

Complete a Tier 46 Nightmare Dungeon.

Collect three Runeshards.

Enter the Pit of the Artificers.

Complete at least one level.

Speak to Zivek in Kyovashad.

Related: How to Get Sandscorched Shackles in Diablo 4

Of course, unlocking the Masterworking system is just the start of the endgame cycle for Diablo 4. You will then need to keep running through the pit to earn materials for your upgrades. While you’re farming, though, you’ll have a chance to find Stygian Stones, which provide access to the level 200 bosses and are a great way to test end-game builds.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more