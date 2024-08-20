How to Claim Deluxe Edition Items in Black Myth: Wukong

The Deluxe Edition of Black Myth: Wukong features several in-game items for you to claim. If you want to ensure that you’re getting your money’s worth with the Deluxe Edition, read the guide below to learn how to redeem your exclusive items.

Claiming Deluxe Edition Items in Black Myth: Wukong

In total, there are seven items available to claim if you purchase the Deluxe Edition of Black Myth: Wukong. You didn’t need to pre-order the game to receive the items, so you’re allowed to upgrade to the edition post-launch and still claim them. These items range from a new staff, better armor, and some additional inventory items.

However, at the start of the game, you won’t be able to equip these items. Even after the opening tutorial sequence has played out and you learn the backstory to Black Myth: Wukong, the Deluxe Edition items won’t be equippable from your inventory. Fortunately, you don’t have to wait too long to don the items and completely transform your monkey.

All you need to do is reach your first shrine. Like other Souls-like games, Black Myth: Wukong features a shrine system where you can rest, fast travel, buy items, and level up your character. These shrines act as checkpoints, and they’re the primary way you save your progress in an area. You’ll know you’ve happened upon a shrine when you see a small Chinese temple on the side of a pathway (as seen in the featured image above). Approaching the shrine requires you to light an incense, which doesn’t cost anything. You’ll find your first shrine fairly early on in Black Myth: Wukong and it’s a part of the main path, so you can’t miss it.

Claiming the Deluxe Edition items. Screenshot by The Escapist

After lighting an incense, you get access to the shrine menu. Here, you’ll see an option called “Trailblazer’s Gift.” Select this option and you’ll be able to view and claim all seven of your Deluxe Edition items. From here, back out of the shrine and go to your inventory to equip the new staff, armor, and other items.

