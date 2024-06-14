How Elden Ring’s Poise Breakpoints Work, Explained

If you want to throw attacks without constantly getting interrupted in Elden Ring, then knowing the Poise breakpoints can save you plenty of time. Here’s how breakpoints work and what tiers there are in Elden Ring.

How do Poise Breakpoints Work in Elden Ring?

Each Poise Breakpoint number determines how well you can swing through enemy attacks without interruption. The first true level is 51 for your armor. Any levels below that for your armor will be almost pointless, and you will need to rely on evasion or timing. Once you reach at least 51 Poise on your armor, you can start to swing through some enemy attacks, but heavy attacks will still knock you around. That’s where the breakpoint levels come into play.

The main Poise Breakpoint levels are 51, 101, and 131. Reaching 51 Poise is super easy for most builds, as long as you have a bit of Endurance leveled up. After that, reaching 101 is going to take more weight than usual. Those who can get to the third tier will be able to swing through nearly any attack in the game, but it will also slow you down. Without having a ton of extra carry weight, the odds are that you will need to fat roll if you plan on reaching 131. And remember that Poise does not stop you from taking damage.

On top of the main armor stats, weapons also have their own Poise stats. Any time you swing a weapon, the attack has its own Poise stats that get stacked on your armor. The Bloodhound’s Fang on a Dexterity build is going to have more Poise on attacks than any of the other katanas. It will be harder to track, but mixing high Poise attacks with the right armor can save you some weight while also hitting new breakpoints. Before you know it, you can start bonking every major boss to death.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

