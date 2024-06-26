How To Beat Black Knight Edredd in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Black Knight Edredd is a hidden boss that you can find in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. While he might look intimidating, once you start fighting this foe you’ll soon realise it’s not as bad as it seems. Here’s how to beat Black Knight Edrredd.

How To Beat Black Knight Erdredd in Elden Ring

Screenshot via The Escapist

The fight against Black Knight Edredd typically starts with the enemy using his signature move Crucible Wings to jump in the air, spin, and launch at your location. This move can be avoided by rolling forward and there is an opening to punish right after he lands.

Outside of this special move, most of Edredd’s kit is close range. Most of the moves he uses can be rolled through, however, his spearing attack should be rolled to the side. He also has a jumping attack that you can see coming. If he leaps in the air, be ready to roll.

After his combinations there are large windows to deal damage, make sure you take advantage of these. One of the biggest openings comes after his jumping attacks, so this is a good time to get a powerful charged R2 or weapon art attack in.

That’s all you should expect to see in this fight, it is quite simple. Sometimes Black Knight Edredd will put moves in combination, so be careful of melee attacks coming immediately after Crucible Wings, however, if you stay vigilant you should be able to see them coming and roll out of the way.

If you want to make things even easier then you can always summon your Mimic Tear. With this summon active you should have no issues at all taking down the boss as they can draw agro while you get behind and deal damage. Truthfully, you probably won’t need the help for this fight.

