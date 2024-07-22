Fishing in Once Human isn’t just a way to chill; it’s a practical means to gather food. It might seem a bit confusing at first, but once you get the hang of it, it’s a breeze. Here’s a detailed guide on how to fish in Once Human.

How to Fish in Once Human

Crafting Your Fishing Rod

First things first, you need a fishing rod. Head over to your Supplies Workbench to craft one. You’ll need 20 Logs and 10 Copper Ingots. Logs are easy to get by chopping down trees. Copper Ingots, on the other hand, require you to mine Copper Ore and smelt it. Once you have the materials, interact with the workbench, select the fishing rod from the crafting menu, and hit “Craft.” Place the rod in your quick bar to use it.

Baiting the Hook: Making Fishing Bait

Fishing without bait in Once Human is like trying to catch a fish with a bare hook – it’s not going to work. The most basic bait you can craft is Dough Fish Bait, which requires just one Corn. Corn can be found in farms around the map, particularly in areas like Dayton Wetlands. If you’re not into farming, you can also buy bait from Margerie, an NPC vendor at the pier in Meyer’s Market, using Energy Links.

Time to Fish: Casting Your Line

Now that you’ve got your rod and bait, it’s time to find a good fishing spot. Look for larger bodies of water like rivers, lakes, and ponds. Once you’re at a spot, equip your fishing rod by selecting it from your quick bar. Press and hold the “R” button to choose your bait. After selecting your bait, hold down the left mouse button to aim, and release it to cast your line.

The Fishing Mini-Game: Hook, Line, and Sinker

Here’s where it gets a bit tricky. After casting your line, you’ll see an icon that looks like a fishing tackle. When it starts glowing, you have roughly five seconds to press and hold the left mouse button. Keep holding it and move your camera to guide the fish. The goal is to fill up the top bar on your HUD while preventing the bottom bar from depleting.

The top bar, labeled “Hooked,” needs to be filled all the way to the right. The bottom bar, labeled “Break – Slack,” should never empty out. If it does, your line will break, and the fish will escape. Move your camera gently in the opposite direction of where the fish is pulling to maintain tension on the line without breaking it. Once the “Hooked” bar is full, you’ll reel in the fish.

Managing Your Catch: Keeping or Releasing Fish

After catching a fish in Once Human, you can either keep it or release it. Keeping the fish adds it to your inventory as a food item. Just remember, fish can spoil over time. To prevent this, you can either cook it immediately or use a refrigerator to keep it fresh longer.

Advanced Fishing Tips for Once Human

Upgrade Your Gear: As you progress in Once Human, consider upgrading your fishing gear. Higher-tier fishing rods and bait can make the process smoother and increase your chances of catching rare fish. Unlock these upgrades in the Memetics menu under the Crafting tab.

Finding the Best Spots: Not all water bodies are created equal. Some spots have higher chances of rare fish. Experiment with different locations and pay attention to the types of fish you catch. The pier at Meyer’s Market is a great starting spot.

Participate in Fishing Events: Occasionally, you’ll see a red fish icon on your world map, indicating a “Surge of Fish” event, where you can catch rare fish.

Using the Refrigerator: Investing in the Refrigeration Memetic is a no-brainer if you want to extend the shelf life of your fish. This unlocks the ability to build a refrigerator, which keeps your fish from spoiling.

Crafting Special Bait: You’ll unlock the ability to craft more effective bait at higher levels. These advanced baits can attract rarer fish and make your fishing sessions more productive. Keep an eye on the Memetics menu for new recipes and upgrades.

And that’s how to fish in Once Human.

Once Human is available to play now.

