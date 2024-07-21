Once Human screenshot of Chefosaurus Rex cooking
How To Get the Chefosaurus Rex Deviant in Once Human

Published: Jul 21, 2024

Getting the Chefosaurus Rex Deviant in Once Human is no walk in the park, but it’s definitely worth it if you want a quirky little helper running around your base. Here’s how you can get your hands on this adorable but somewhat elusive companion.

How To Get the Chefosaurus Rex Deviant in Once Human

Once Human screenshot of the Sunbury on the world map

The easiest way to get a Chefosaurus Rex Deviant in Once Human is through a side quest from Lowe called “There’s A Dragon Here.” To access this quest, you need to reach level 15 and unlock Meyer’s Market. If the quest isn’t available, make sure you’ve completed the Digby Boy quest from Lowe in Deadsville first.

There’s A Dragon Here Quest Walkthrough 

  1. Talk to Lowe: Once you’ve reached level 15, head over to Lowe at Meyer’s Market. He’s usually sitting at a table near the teleporter.
  2. Follow the Quest Marker: Lowe will send you to Sunbury, a town west of Meyer’s Market, to investigate the appearance of a so-called dragon. The enemies here are humans armed with guns, melee weapons, and explosives, so come prepared with plenty of ammo.
  3. Locate the Chefosaurus Rex: Follow the quest marker to a diner’s kitchen in the southwest corner of Sunbury. Here, you’ll find the Chefosaurus Rex, frustrated and in need of some culinary assistance.
  4. Cook the Required Dishes: The Chefosaurus will ask you to prepare three dishes: a Dried Orange, Roasted Meat, and a Steak Combo. Ingredients can be found in the storage containers around the kitchen.
  5. Capture the Deviant: Once the Chefosaurus is satisfied with your cooking, it will turn into a Deviant bubble that you can capture and add to your collection.

How To Get Chefosaurus Rex in Securement Silo Phi

Once Human screenshot of securement silo phi on the world map

If quests aren’t your thing, or you’re looking for another way to obtain the Chefosaurus Rex in Once Human, you can try clearing the Securement Silo Phi dungeon. This dungeon is located northwest of Greywater Camp in the Iron River region.

Securement Silo Phi Dungeon Walkthrough

  1. Prepare for Battle: This dungeon is relatively easy to solo, but it’s always a good idea to bring your best weapons. The recommended level for this dungeon is 25.
  2. Find the Secret Area: Progress through the dungeon as usual until you reach the room with big double doors requiring a keycard. Instead of using the keycard, find the elevator in the same room and go down.
  3. Enter the Dimensional Rift: The elevator will take you to a tunnel ending in a dimensional rift. Go through the rift to find yourself in a hospital.
  4. Navigate to the Void Gate: Enter the room at the end of the hallway to be teleported again, this time to a mysterious void gate with a black frame and glowing entrance.
  5. Defeat the Enemies: In this final area, defeat all the enemies to open a portal leading to a child’s room. Here, you might find a Chefosaurus Rex or a Pyro Dino, an offensive variant of the Chefosaurus.
  6. Capture the Deviant: If a deviant appears, interact with it to capture it.

Once you’ve captured the Chefosaurus Rex Deviant, you can place it in an Isolated Securement Unit at your base. This adorable deviant will run around your territory and help boost your cooking speed when activated. Don’t forget to provide it with amenities like a radio to keep its mood high.

Once Human is available to play now.

