Call of Duty Announces CODMAS Event With New Maps & Modes

Holiday events within games are par for the course these days. That’s why it shouldn’t be surprising that Call of Duty has announced the CODMAS event for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, which includes new maps and modes.

Running until Jan. 2nd, CODMAS has plenty of things for Call of Duty players to be excited about. As the official announcement explains, “This year, the Halloween spirit has bled over into the winter holidays with the appearance of Santa Gnaws, here to spread horror and fear to the Operators of Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® III and Call of Duty: Warzone™. Battle the abomination and celebrate the season of giving with new holiday-themed maps, modes, challenges, and rewards.”

Santa Gnaws doesn’t seem like a fun guy to share a lobby with, but thankfully, you’ll have a chance to face off against other players and give them a lump of coal instead of receiving one yourself. “Prove your worth by completing up to eight challenges in the Santa’s Slayground in-game event to earn prizes more impressive than a lump of coal,” the post continues. “Get rewards like consumable items and cosmetics such as the ‘Christmas Skulls’ Calling Card, the ‘Elfsecution’ Finishing Move, and the Weapon Blueprint/Operator Skin.”

CODMAS will have a lot to live up to. One of CoD’s earlier events, the Haunting of Verdansk, is still seen as the gold standard. Players were terrorized by Billy skins while fighting off the undead in the Battle Royale mode. But with Zombies an active part of CODMAS, that horror feeling won’t be going anywhere this holiday season.

