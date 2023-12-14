Modern Warfare 3 Confirms Special Dune: Part Two Mode, Features, & Rewards

Desert power is making its way to Call of Duty. Modern Warfare 3 has confirmed a special Dune: Part Two mode with new features and rewards.

Ahead of Dune: Part Two‘s release in March, the property is collaborating with Modern Warfare 3. It started with the announcement of Paul Atreides and Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen skins. These new items will bring Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler to the gaming giant, but that’s not all.

A new event called Dune Trial of Power is available now in both Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone that lets players unlock items just by playing the game. Check out everything players can unlock and how much XP it takes below:

“Paul Atreides” Large Decal – 10,000 XP

– 10,000 XP Double XP Token – 21,600 XP

– 21,600 XP “Feyd Rautha” Sticker – 35,000 XP

– 35,000 XP Double Weapon XP Token – 50,700 XP

– 50,700 XP “Sandworm” Charm – 68,800 XP

– 68,800 XP “Long Live The Fighters” Weapon Sticker – 89,800 XP

– 89,800 XP “Maker Hook” Emblem – 114,100 XP

– 114,100 XP “May Thy Knife Chip and Shatter” Calling Card – 142,400 XP

– 142,400 XP Double Battle Pass XP Token – 175,200 XP

– 175,200 XP “Sand & Spice” Camo – 213,200 XP

This event comes just as Dune: Part Two releases another trailer. The new look at the highly anticipated Denis Villeneuve film features a lot of action, as well as new looks at Butler’s Feyd-Rautha and Florence Pugh’s Princess Irulan. The biggest takeaway from the trailer, however, is the blossoming relationship between Paul and Zendaya’s Chani, who’s set to play a much larger role in the sequel after only appearing briefly in the first movie.

Hopefully, this event can hold Dune fans over as they await the release of the next film in 2024.

