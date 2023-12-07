How To Fix ‘Join Failed Because You Are on a Different Version’ in MW3

If you’re getting the “join failed because you are on a different version” error in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (CoD: MW), I’m going to explain why that’s happening and how to fix it in this article.

How To Fix ‘Join Failed Because You Are on a Different Version’ in CoD: MW3

While attempting to play MW3, you may get a message that reads “join failed because you are on a different version.” Luckily, this is one of the more easily fixable errors that you might encounter in the game.

The first thing you’re going to want to do is check if your version of MW3 needs to be updated. While that should happen automatically, there’s always a chance that one gets mixed. Just how you’ll update depends on where you’re playing the game. On Steam, you’ll want to right-click on the game and navigate to “Verify Integrity of Game Files,” which is under properties. On Battle.net, select the gear icon near the play button and choose “check for updates.” On Xbox, select “manage game and add-ons,” and update from there. Finally, on PlayStation, press the options button with the game selected and hit “check for update.”

In every case, wait for the game to update. Make sure to restart MW3, as that should make sure that the update is properly finished. Finally, if you’re still having the issue and you’re attempting to play with friends, make sure that they update their versions of the game. It’s possible the error isn’t on your end, but theirs. Still, that should in most cases fix the “join failed because you are on a different version” error in MW3.

Are There Any Other Issues That Might Cause the Error?

Right now, part of the issue may be that, depending on where you’re playing MW3, the version may be mismatched. On Reddit, people are reporting having trouble with the game’s crossplay. The issue is, as far as I can tell, that the PC update isn’t synched up properly with the console update. The devs have addressed the issue on social media through the @CODUpdates account on X. Right now, Battle.net players will only be able to play with other Battle.net players.

In a subsequent post, the devs noted that you should not attempt to move over to a different platform on the same account, as that might cause issues. It’s not clear at this time just when the issue will be resolved, but you should check that account out when reading this if you’ve tried all the above steps and MW3 still isn’t working.

So to answer your question, the best way to fix the “join failed because you are on a different version” in MW3 is to make sure you’ve got the most up-to-date version. However, if you’re reading this on Dec. 7 and are playing on PC, the issue might be on the game’s side.

