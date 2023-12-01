Timothée Chalamet & Austin Butler’s Dune Characters Are Coming to Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

Fear is the mind-killer. Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler’s characters from the upcoming Dune: Part Two are coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (CoD: MW3) and Warzone.

Adding characters from IP to video games, namely battle royales, has become popular in the last few years. Fortnite certainly had a hand in the craze, with the free-to-play game adding familiar faces from countless franchises, including Star Wars, Marvel, and Invincible.

Fortnite also had a Dune collab featuring skins of Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides and Zendaya’s Chani. However, MW3 will be taking things a step further, preparing for the release of Dune: Part Two in 2024 by releasing skins for Paul Atreides and Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, who will be played by Elvis‘ Austin Butler. Check out the official announcement by Call of Duty below:

Choose your champion with the Dune Bundles ⚔️



Fulfill your destiny with the Paul Atreides Operator or show your ruthlessness as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, coming during Season 1 of Call of Duty #Warzone and #MW3 pic.twitter.com/trUmGrKByG — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 30, 2023

Feyd-Rautha didn’t appear in the first Dune movie, but both MW3 and Warner Bros. are clearly banking on Butler’s star power and his character’s rivalry with Paul to make his skin a must-have. As the post mentions, both skins will be available during Season 1 of MW3, which will go live on December 6 at 9 AM PT. That doesn’t necessarily mean they’re available at launch, but releasing them closer to Dune: Part Two‘s March release date makes more sense, anyway.

Of course, the skins may have come out even earlier had Dune: Part Two kept its original release date. The film was set to release in October of 2023 but was pushed back slightly to November. The strikes in Hollywood threw a wrench in that plan, however, pushing Denis Villeneuve’s highly anticipated sequel into 2024.

