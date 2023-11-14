How to Prestige in CoD: MW3 Explained

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (CoD: MW3) will re-introduce the Prestige system to players later this year. It should arrive sometime in December, and if you want to be ready for it, we have you covered. Here is everything you need to know about getting Prestige in MW3.

What the Prestige System Is in MW3

As with every Call of Duty Prestige system, each tier is earned after the player reaches past the first max level. Previously, weapons and other unlocks would be reset during each Prestige. Ever since Modern Warfare rebooted in 2019, the Prestige system has been more forgiving for avid players than in previous years. Currently, in MW3, you can rank up to level 55, but when the Prestige tiers roll in, you’ll keep everything you’ve unlocked and keep up level progression. With each Prestige tier, you earn an animated emblem to show off your hard work.

This information is based on how Modern Warfare 2 worked, and every indication so far is that MW3 will follow suit. Once the Prestige system is released for MW3, here is what you’ll need to do.

How to Progress Prestige System in MW3

Every season of MW3 will allow players to progress through a certain amount of Prestige tiers before more are added the following season. You can level up quickly by grinding Multiplayer modes and using the XP tokens available to you. Here are the Prestige tiers players will be able to get during Season One:

Prestige 1 – Level 56 to 99

Prestige 2 – Level 100 to 149

Prestige 3 – Level 150 to 199

Prestige 4 – Level 200 to 249

Prestige 5 – Level 250

For MW2, Prestige tiers reached all the way to level 1,250. This will likely be the same for MW3, starting with Season One. The official release date has not been confirmed, but if this game follows recent trends, expect the season to debut on December 6.

Although many have found the new Prestige format to be less rewarding than the old system, there has been no indication that Activision will be reverting any time soon. So, expect a very familiar Prestige experience in MW3, which picks up where MW2 left off.

