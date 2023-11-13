Does Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 CoD: MW3 Have a Prestige System?

For years, the Prestige system has been a symbolic feature of the Call of Duty franchise, but does the remade MW3 have it, too? Here’s an explanation about whether CoD: MW3 has a Prestige system you can grind and level up.

Is There a Prestige System in CoD: MW3?

Unfortunately, developer Activision didn’t launch CoD: MW3 with a Prestige system. In past games, the system allowed players to level up their account and weapons by doing online matches, scoring player eliminations, completing objectives, and more to receive a higher level.

The grind to cap off everything has been a thing for players for decades, so you’d think the developer would implement the system on release. Thankfully, the shooter will receive it once Season 1 goes live on December 6.

Any players ranked to level 55 will be stuck at that level until the first season activates the Prestige system and raises the progression level cap. When the time comes, the Prestige system will be broken up into five levels, as shown below:

Prestige 1 : Level 56-99

: Level 56-99 Prestige 2 : Level 100-149

: Level 100-149 Prestige 3 : Level 150-199

: Level 150-199 Prestige 4 : Level 200-249

: Level 200-249 Prestige 5: Level 250+

Will the Original CoD: MW3 Prestige System Return?

Currently, Activision hasn’t shown any interest in returning the old Prestige system to the remade shooter. In the original game, players could reach specific levels and then reset their progress to the beginning to gain various benefits and unique icons to show off. The old Prestige is highly favored by longtime fans due to the reward value of the system, unlike the newer titles.

“There’s no real meaning to Prestige in the newer CoDs let [alone] just leveling up,” explained one Redditor. “It meant A LOT in the older ones. Every level up meant you were closer to getting that one thing you wanted. Getting the ACR at level 48 was a high I ain’t felt ever since.”

We can assume the real reason behind the old system not returning could be the fault of Activision’s battle pass and the nature of how the developer wants to reward players. Buyable skins and packs feel more significant to the developer’s reward strategy than its Prestige system, which some claim has “no satisfaction” and is “just a leveling simulator.” To be fair, we still don’t know the nitty-gritty details about the system, but it’s hard not to think it’ll stay the same as other recent games.