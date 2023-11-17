Dune: Part Two Release Date Shifts Again

Warner Bros. has moved the release date for sci-fi sequel Dune: Part Two again, though fans should be happy with this change, as the film will now arrive on March 1, 2024, two weeks earlier than previously scheduled.

It’s only the latest shift for the project, which has been kicked around the calendar a few times since it was announced. The first delay pushed it back a month, from October 20 to November 17, 2023. It later became one of the most high-profile victims of schedule-juggling in response to the SAG-AFTRA strikes, with WB hedging its bets and pushing the film back to March 15, 2024. As such, it’s encouraging to finally have some good news about the release date for Dune: Part Two.

The film will see Timothée Chalamet stepping back into the shoes of Paul Atreides as he continues his quest to become the leader of the Fremen on Arrakis and seize the reins of power from Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV.

RELATED: Dune’s Director Has Already Started Writing a Messiah Adaptation

Alongside Chalamet, Zendaya returns as his love interest Chani, as do Rebecca Ferguson as his mother Jessica Atreides and Josh Brolin as his mentor Gurney Halleck. New to the cast are Christopher Walken as the Emperor, Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, and Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan.

The move firmly cements Dune: Part Two as one of the earliest blockbusters of the 2024, with only Sony’s Spiderverse film Madame Web releasing ahead of it, on February 14.