Madame Web’s First Trailer Introduces Spider-Women, Deep-Cut Villain

The first trailer for Madame Web is here, and it introduces several different Spider-Women and a deadly, deep-cut villain in Ezekiel Sims.

You can watch the trailer, which was posted to YouTube, below. Much of the trailer focuses on the titular character’s clairvoyant ability as she dodges a deadly killer. The trailer doesn’t reveal a specific release date for the project, noting that it’s only “coming soon.” However, other versions of the trailer from Sony, specifically the Australian one, still have the movie’s release date as Feb. 14, 2024. It’s unclear at this time if there’s been a delay.

Created by J. Michael Straczynski and John Romita, Jr., Ezekiel “Zeke” Sims debuted in 2001’s Amazing Spider-Man #30 and isn’t exactly one of the most iconic villains in the Marvel Universe. Ezekiel has abilities similar to that of Spider-Man, and while he was seemingly a hero at one time, he also attempted to kill Peter Parker at a different point. That’s all to say, Ezekiel is complicated, and my first question is whether he’s actually the villain of the movie or some sort of secret fake-out.

Due to Ezekiel’s connection with the Inheritors and the events of “Spider-Verse,” which saw those interdimensional pseudo-vampires attempting to kill everyone in the multiverse with Spider-based powers, I am deeply interested in seeing just how Madame Web might connect to a larger crossover with the other movies from Sony featuring Spider-Man characters.

Sony’s Spider-Man Universe launched with Venom in 2018. While that movie and its 2021 sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, are fan-favorites, Morbius, the latest movie in the universe, was decidedly not, bombing both with critics and at the box office. In general, there’s a lot of skepticism surrounding Sony’s Spider-Man Universe and any new entry in it.

Directed by S.J. Clarkson, Madame Web features Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, AKA Madame Web, alongside Sydney Sweeney as Julia Carpenter, AKA Spider-Woman.