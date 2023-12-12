New Dune: Part Two Trailer Provides More Pulse-Pounding Action & Florence Pugh

Paul Atreides’ journey has just begun. A new Dune: Part Two trailer provides more pulse-pounding action and Florence Pugh.

Dune: Part Two‘s road to the big screen has been a challenging one. Its predecessor was plagued by release issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and just when Part Two thought it was in the clear, the Hollywood strikes threw everything out of whack. Thankfully, the movie has finally settled on a March 1st, 2024, release date and has released another trailer to hold fans over. You can check out the new look at the film below:

Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Austin Butler star in the new trailer for Denis Villeneuve's #DunePartTwo – in theaters March 1. pic.twitter.com/dYLxiEpglc — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) December 12, 2023

The biggest takeaways from the trailer are the blossoming relationship between Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides and Zendaya’s Chani, as well as the massive scale of the action. Paul will ally himself with the Fremen to fight back against the Harkonnen, who killed his family in the first film. This will give Paul a massive number of allies that will help him attempt to take back Arrakis.

The other standouts are Austin Butler’s Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, who appears especially unhinged in this trailer, and Florence Pugh’s Princess Irulan, who will play a massive role in the film as the Emperor’s daughter.

With Dune: Part Two on the horizon, Denis Villeneuve confirmed work has begun on a third film during a recent press conference. The director said that said that Dune Messiah “is being written right now. The screenplay is almost finished, but it is not finished. It will take a little time. There’s a dream of making a third movie… it would make absolute sense to me.” Eager fans will have to wait for Dune: Part Two in March to see where Villeneuve leaves the story.

