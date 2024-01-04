Video Games

Do You Need PlayStation (PS) Plus to Play MW3 Warzone, Answered

Call of Duty Warzone in Urzikstan

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (CoD: MW3) introduced a revamped version of Warzone with a new map and enhanced gameplay mechanics while remaining a free-to-play experience. However, do you still need PlayStation (PS) Plus to play Warzone? If you’re on PlayStation, we have the answer for you.

Call of Duty Warzone Ashika Island. This image is part of an article about do you need PlayStation (PS) Plus to Play MW3 Warzone.

If you’re on PlayStation, you do not need a PlayStation Plus subscription to enjoy the latest iteration of Warzone. Since the original game debuted in 2020, Warzone has not required PS Plus to work. This is true for most free-to-play games, including Fortnite. The integration of Modern Warfare 3 in Warzone (no longer titled Warzone 2.0) has not changed this fact, despite the close connection to the mainline game. There is also no need to purchase MW3 by itself to play Warzone, which already includes access to the new weapons and equipment.

All battle royale modes in Warzone are free to play, but if you want to try out MW3, you’ll need to purchase the game and have a PS Plus subscription to play online multiplayer. Warzone will occasionally give out multiplayer modes for free for a limited time, but to get the full MW3 experience, you’ll have to complete the aforementioned steps. PS Plus is a must as almost every multiplayer game available not explicitly free-to-play will require it. But if you exclusively play Warzone, no purchase will be necessary to enjoy it.

For those who have Modern Warfare 3, grinding away weapons and camos is made a lot easier in the multiplayer and zombie modes compared to the slower-paced Warzone. The additional purchases of MW3 and PS Plus may be worthwhile at that point.

If you want to learn about more unlocking camos, check out how to complete every MW3 Zombies camo challenge.

