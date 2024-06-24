RE XL Codes (June 2024)

Updated: June 24, 2024 Found new codes!

Unleash your full combat potential in this thrilling One-Piece-inspired title, confront various monsters while completing challenging quests, and collect weapons to unlock more complex missions. Also, don’t forget to use RE: XL codes for amazing rewards whenever you need extra help!

All RE: XL Codes List

RE: XL Codes (Working)

FREECODE1 : Use for a Free Class Change (New)

: Use for a Free Class Change XLRELEASE : Use for 15 minutes of Mastery Boost (New)

: Use for 15 minutes of Mastery Boost GROUP: Use for 10k Gold (must join the group and like the game to use this code)

RE: XL Codes (Expired)

There are no inactive RE: XL codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in RE: XL

Redeeming RE: XL codes is easy if you follow our specific instructions below:

Image by The Escapist

Launch RE: XL in Roblox. Click the Settings icon on the left side of the screen. Insert a code from our list into the Enter Code text box on the right side. Enjoy your freebies!

