Image via Re: XL
RE XL Codes (June 2024)

Andrija Bulatović
Andrija Bulatović
|
Published: Jun 24, 2024 06:57 am

Updated: June 24, 2024

Found new codes!

Unleash your full combat potential in this thrilling One-Piece-inspired title, confront various monsters while completing challenging quests, and collect weapons to unlock more complex missions. Also, don’t forget to use RE: XL codes for amazing rewards whenever you need extra help!

All RE: XL Codes List

RE: XL Codes (Working)

  • FREECODE1: Use for a Free Class Change (New)
  • XLRELEASE: Use for 15 minutes of Mastery Boost (New)
  • GROUP: Use for 10k Gold (must join the group and like the game to use this code)

RE: XL Codes (Expired)

  • There are no inactive RE: XL codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in RE: XL

Redeeming RE: XL codes is easy if you follow our specific instructions below:

How to redeem codes in RE: XL
Image by The Escapist
  1. Launch RE: XL in Roblox.
  2. Click the Settings icon on the left side of the screen.
  3. Insert a code from our list into the Enter Code text box on the right side.
  4. Enjoy your freebies!

If you want to play other popular Roblox games with numerous freebies, we have Anime Ultimate Battlegrounds codes and Celestial Ascension codes waiting for you here on The Escapist.

Image of Andrija Bulatović
Andrija Bulatović
Andrija Bulatović, our resident codes expert, excels in uncovering the latest Roblox and mobile game codes, enhancing the gaming experience for our community. With a gaming journey that began alongside the release of the first Splinter Cell in 2002, his expertise is grounded in years of diverse gaming history. An enthusiast of games like Overcooked 2, NBA, and Call of Duty, Andrija’s downtime is spent engaging in these favorites, often juxtaposed with his culinary passion for making his beloved pasta.