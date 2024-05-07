Ultra Unfair Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 7, 2024 We found new codes!

Recommended Videos

Challenging enemies, powerful weapons, and devastating powers await you at every turn. It’s up to you to clear the path to victory and take the bosses head-on. With the help of Ultra Unfair codes, you have a chance to turn the odds in your favor.

All Ultra Unfair Codes List

Active Ultra Unfair Codes

!PITY : Use for 15 minutes of Ultra Luck (New)

: Use for 15 minutes of Ultra Luck !17KLIKES!!! : Use for 300 Cash Boost and 300 EXP Boost (Must reach Level 3)

: Use for 300 Cash Boost and 300 EXP Boost !MORESTYLES : Use for 100k Cash (New)

: Use for 100k Cash !4500LIKES : Use for 15 minutes of Ultra Luck (New)

: Use for 15 minutes of Ultra Luck !a mongoose : Use for Cash (Must reach level 4.5)

: Use for Cash !Group : Use for 500k Cash (Must join BtKing Studios Group)

: Use for 500k Cash (Must join BtKing Studios Group) !OLDTATERTORSGIVEAWAY : Use for 5 Wheel Spins (New)

: Use for 5 Wheel Spins !shutdownrip: Use for 10 Wheel Spins (New)

Expired Ultra Unfair Codes

!LAGFIXES

!awesome10klikes

!UPDATEWOOOO

!900KVISITS

!MOREAURAS !

!16KLIKES

! FREECASH!

!3750likes

!PitySystem

!4KLIKES

!5KLIKES

!100K

!3000LIKES!

!600KVISITS

!1MILLIONVISITS

!HAPPYEASTER

!AFK

!WEEKEND

!MERRYCHRISTMAS

!2500LIKES

!OLDTATERTORSGIVEAWAY

!UPDATETHREE

!RELEASE

!a mongoose

!7500likesyay

!10KMEMBERS

!6000likes!

!update4

!update2

!UPDATETWO

!UPDATEONE

Related: Type Soul Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Ultra Unfair

Here is the simple four-step guide to redeeming Ultra Unfair codes:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Ultra Unfair on Roblox Click the chat button or press / to open the chat box. Type the code into the chat text box. Press Enter to claim your goodies.

For more awesome freebies in your favorite anime-inspired experiences, dive into our Anime Quest Codes and Anime Spirits Codes articles and claim your rewards ASAP!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more