Prove Dad Wrong By Making Phones Codes (May 2024)

Jovan Krstić
Published: May 21, 2024 09:38 am

Updated: May 21, 2024

We added new codes!

Show your father that he misjudged your entrepreneurial skills and build a successful smartphone factory from the ground up! We can’t give you a small loan of a million dollars, but these Prove Dad Wrong By Making Phones codes will surely help you get your business on the right track.

All Prove Dad Wrong By Making Phones Codes List

Active Prove Dad Wrong By Making Phones Codes

  • JOINED: Use for 150 Cash (New)
  • OPTIMIZATION: Use for 50 Phones Sold (New)

Expired Prove Dad Wrong By Making Phones Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Prove Dad Wrong By Making Phones

Follow our simple guide to redeem codes in Prove Dad Wrong By Making Phones:

  1. Join the best tycoons studio Roblox group.
  2. Launch Prove Dad Wrong By Making Phones in Roblox.
  3. Click the Codes button (1) on the left side of the screen.
  4. Enter your code in the code text box (2).
  5. Click the Redeem button (3) to get your rewards.

Can’t get enough of Roblox tycoon experiences? Check out our Ultimate Home Tycoon Codes and Car Dealership Tycoon Codes guides and pave your road to success with free rewards!

