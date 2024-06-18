Royal Seas official artwork
Royal Seas Codes (June 2024)

All aboard! It’s time to sail the seven seas! Royal Seas is a Roblox experience inspired by the famous One Piece series. The game delivers all of the excitement from the manga and anime, along with a tough challenge. To help you out, we bring you the latest Royal Seas codes.

All Royal Seas Codes List

Active Royal Seas Codes

  • There are currently no active Royal Seas codes.

Expired Royal Seas Codes

  • 1000LikesMonday 
  • 100LikesHi
  • 200likes
  • 200LikesYes
  • 300LikesNope
  • 400LikesYeeha
  • 500LikesYahoo
  • 600LikesBaga
  • 800LikesNoway
  • Release
  • Update1
  • Welcome

How to Redeem Codes in Royal Seas

Redeem your Royal Seas codes with ease by following these steps:

  1. Launch Royal Seas in Roblox.
  2. Click the bird icon (1) on the left.
  3. Input the code into the Redeem Code text field (2).
  4. Click the Redeem button (3) to claim your rewards.

