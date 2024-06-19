Celestial Ascension official promotional artwork
Celestial Ascension Codes (June 2024)

Published: Jun 19, 2024 08:47 am

Updated: June 19, 2024

Games inspired by the Xianxia genre are a gateway to fantastical stories, mythical beings, and otherworldly realms. Celestial Ascension gives you the chance to choose your race, cultivate Qi, and ascend to higher plains. Celestial Ascension codes can increase your odds of rolling a powerful race quickly and easily.

All Celestial Ascension Codes List

Active Celestial Ascension Codes

  • WE COOKING: Use for 35 Spins (New)
  • 1MVISITS: Use for Spins and Leafs (New)
  • EventSword: Use for 10 Spins (New)
  • Katana: Use for free rewards
  • UPDATEUPDATEUPDATE: Use for Spins and Leafs
  • PandaPanda: Use for free rewards

Expired Celestial Ascension Codes

  • B1gUpdate
  • BigUpdatePart2
  • Mimo
  • Maj0rBUGFixes
  • LuckyDay
  • OMG
  • FreeLeaf
  • Trap
  • UpdateWeapon
  • ExpansionUpgrades!!!

How to Redeem Codes in Celestial Ascension

To redeem codes in Celestial Ascension, check the tutorial below:

Instructions on how to redeem Celestial Ascension codes
Image by The Escapist
  1. Launch Celestial Ascension in Roblox.
  2. Click the cogwheel icon (1) to open the Settings menu.
  3. Input your code into the Enter code here box (2).
  4. Click Enter (3) to claim your prizes.

