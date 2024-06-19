Celestial Ascension Codes (June 2024)

Updated: June 19, 2024 We checked for more codes.

Games inspired by the Xianxia genre are a gateway to fantastical stories, mythical beings, and otherworldly realms. Celestial Ascension gives you the chance to choose your race, cultivate Qi, and ascend to higher plains. Celestial Ascension codes can increase your odds of rolling a powerful race quickly and easily.

All Celestial Ascension Codes List

Active Celestial Ascension Codes

WE COOKING : Use for 35 Spins (New)

: Use for 35 Spins 1MVISITS : Use for Spins and Leafs (New)

: Use for Spins and Leafs EventSword : Use for 10 Spins (New)

: Use for 10 Spins Katana : Use for free rewards

: Use for free rewards UPDATEUPDATEUPDATE : Use for Spins and Leafs

: Use for Spins and Leafs PandaPanda: Use for free rewards

Expired Celestial Ascension Codes

B1gUpdate

BigUpdatePart2

Mimo

Maj0rBUGFixes

LuckyDay

OMG

FreeLeaf

Trap

UpdateWeapon

ExpansionUpgrades!!!

How to Redeem Codes in Celestial Ascension

To redeem codes in Celestial Ascension, check the tutorial below:

Image by The Escapist

Launch Celestial Ascension in Roblox. Click the cogwheel icon (1) to open the Settings menu. Input your code into the Enter code here box (2). Click Enter (3) to claim your prizes.

