Murim Cultivation Codes (May 2024)

Choose your cultivation path and grow your character in the vibrant fantasy world of Murim Cultivation. Pick a race and find out if Heavenly, Demonic, or Beast cultivation is what you’re made for. Meditation leads to new realms, selling wheat gets you Silver, and codes can help you progress faster!

All Murim Cultivation Codes List

Active Murim Cultivation Codes

  • 5MILVISITSAPTITUDEREROLL: Use for 50 Aptitude Spins
  • 5MILVISITSRACEREROLL1: Use for a Race Reroll
  • 5MILVISITSRACEREROLL2: Use for a Race Reroll
  • 5MILVISITSRACEREROLL3: Use for a Race Reroll
  • FreeRaceReroll1: Use for a Race Reroll
  • FreeAptitudeReroll1: Use for an Aptitude Reroll

Expired Murim Cultivation Codes

  • 4MILVisitsAptitudeReroll
  • Christmas2023AptitudeReroll
  • RaceReroll123
  • 7kLikes
  • PINGAPOLOGY
  • 5kLikes
  • 200kVisits
  • SectUpdate
  • Fixes2
  • Thanksgiving2023
  • Thanksgiving2023AuraColorReroll
  • 3kLikes
  • 4MILVisitsRaceReroll
  • ReRelease
  • AuraColorReroll
  • Thanksgiving2023RaceReroll2
  • RaceReroll1
  • Thanksgiving2023AuraColorReroll2
  • Christmas2023RaceReroll
  • Thanksgiving2023RaceReroll
  • RaceReroll1234

How to Redeem Codes in Murim Cultivation

Redeeming Murim Cultivation codes takes just a few steps—here’s our guide:

How to redeem Murim Cultivation codes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Run Murim Cultivation in Roblox.
  2. Press M on your keyboard to open the main menu.
  3. Click on Settings.
  4. Use the Enter Here field to input an active code.
  5. Click on Confirm to grab your freebies!

If you love playing Roblox titles that revolve around martial arts, check out our articles on Asura codes and Kaizen codes and grab all the free goodies while they’re still available!

