Murim Cultivation Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 14, 2024 Looked for new codes!

Choose your cultivation path and grow your character in the vibrant fantasy world of Murim Cultivation. Pick a race and find out if Heavenly, Demonic, or Beast cultivation is what you’re made for. Meditation leads to new realms, selling wheat gets you Silver, and codes can help you progress faster!

All Murim Cultivation Codes List

Active Murim Cultivation Codes

5MILVISITSAPTITUDEREROLL : Use for 50 Aptitude Spins

: Use for 50 Aptitude Spins 5MILVISITSRACEREROLL1 : Use for a Race Reroll

: Use for a Race Reroll 5MILVISITSRACEREROLL2 : Use for a Race Reroll

: Use for a Race Reroll 5MILVISITSRACEREROLL3 : Use for a Race Reroll

: Use for a Race Reroll FreeRaceReroll1 : Use for a Race Reroll

: Use for a Race Reroll FreeAptitudeReroll1: Use for an Aptitude Reroll

Expired Murim Cultivation Codes

show more 4MILVisitsAptitudeReroll

Christmas2023AptitudeReroll

RaceReroll123

7kLikes

PINGAPOLOGY

5kLikes

200kVisits

SectUpdate

Fixes2

Thanksgiving2023

Thanksgiving2023AuraColorReroll

3kLikes

4MILVisitsRaceReroll

ReRelease

AuraColorReroll

Thanksgiving2023RaceReroll2

RaceReroll1

Thanksgiving2023AuraColorReroll2

Christmas2023RaceReroll

Thanksgiving2023RaceReroll

RaceReroll1234 show less

How to Redeem Codes in Murim Cultivation

Redeeming Murim Cultivation codes takes just a few steps—here’s our guide:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Run Murim Cultivation in Roblox. Press M on your keyboard to open the main menu. Click on Settings. Use the Enter Here field to input an active code. Click on Confirm to grab your freebies!

