Murim Cultivation Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 14, 2024
Looked for new codes!
Recommended Videos
Choose your cultivation path and grow your character in the vibrant fantasy world of Murim Cultivation. Pick a race and find out if Heavenly, Demonic, or Beast cultivation is what you’re made for. Meditation leads to new realms, selling wheat gets you Silver, and codes can help you progress faster!
All Murim Cultivation Codes List
Active Murim Cultivation Codes
- 5MILVISITSAPTITUDEREROLL: Use for 50 Aptitude Spins
- 5MILVISITSRACEREROLL1: Use for a Race Reroll
- 5MILVISITSRACEREROLL2: Use for a Race Reroll
- 5MILVISITSRACEREROLL3: Use for a Race Reroll
- FreeRaceReroll1: Use for a Race Reroll
- FreeAptitudeReroll1: Use for an Aptitude Reroll
Expired Murim Cultivation Codes
- 4MILVisitsAptitudeReroll
- Christmas2023AptitudeReroll
- RaceReroll123
- 7kLikes
- PINGAPOLOGY
- 5kLikes
- 200kVisits
- SectUpdate
- Fixes2
- Thanksgiving2023
- Thanksgiving2023AuraColorReroll
- 3kLikes
- 4MILVisitsRaceReroll
- ReRelease
- AuraColorReroll
- Thanksgiving2023RaceReroll2
- RaceReroll1
- Thanksgiving2023AuraColorReroll2
- Christmas2023RaceReroll
- Thanksgiving2023RaceReroll
- RaceReroll1234
Related: Mighty Omega Codes
How to Redeem Codes in Murim Cultivation
Redeeming Murim Cultivation codes takes just a few steps—here’s our guide:
- Run Murim Cultivation in Roblox.
- Press M on your keyboard to open the main menu.
- Click on Settings.
- Use the Enter Here field to input an active code.
- Click on Confirm to grab your freebies!
If you love playing Roblox titles that revolve around martial arts, check out our articles on Asura codes and Kaizen codes and grab all the free goodies while they’re still available!
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more