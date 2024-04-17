Funky Friday Codes (April 2024)

Time to put your perfect pitch and fast-twitch muscle fibers to the test. In this PvP rhythm game, directly inspired by Friday Night Funkin, fight against other players’ DDR style with an incredible song selection and customization options. To earn more points, you can redeem Funky Friday codes.
All Funky Friday Codes List
Funky Friday Codes (Working)
- WHEREUPDATE??: Use for 500 Points
- SPOOKYMIC: Use for the Spooky Time Microphone
- TAMBRUSHISBACK: Use for the FNF Speaker
- funkymillion: Use for the Lyte Lantern mic
- 1YEARSCOOP: Use for the One Year Scoop Microphone
- 1YEARFUNKY: Use for 1k Points
- 2v2!!: Use for the Sakuroma Microphone
- CHEEZEDTOMEETYOU: Use for the Cheese Microphone
- 1BILCHEESE: Use for the Funky Cheese Animation
- 9keyishere: Use for 500 Points
- MILLIONLIKES: Use for the Radio Emote
- 100kactive: Use for 250 Points
- Halfbillion: Use for 500 Points
- smashthatlikebutton: Use for 300 Points
- 250M: Use for 250 Points
- 1MILFAVS: Use for the Boombox Animation
- 100M: Use for 500 Points
- 19DOLLAR: Use for the RickRoll Animation
- XMAS2021: Use for the Candy Cane Animation
Funky Friday Codes (Expired)
- TAMBRUSHISBACK
How to Redeem Codes in Funky Friday
To redeem Funky Friday codes, follow our easy guide below:
- Open Funky Friday on Roblox.
- Press the Twitter bird icon in the top-left section of the screen.
- Enter your code in the pop-up text box.
- Hit REDEEM and enjoy your freebies!
