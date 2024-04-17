Funky Friday Codes (April 2024)

Time to put your perfect pitch and fast-twitch muscle fibers to the test. In this PvP rhythm game, directly inspired by Friday Night Funkin, fight against other players’ DDR style with an incredible song selection and customization options. To earn more points, you can redeem Funky Friday codes.

All Funky Friday Codes List

Funky Friday Codes (Working)

WHEREUPDATE?? : Use for 500 Points

SPOOKYMIC : Use for the Spooky Time Microphone

TAMBRUSHISBACK : Use for the FNF Speaker

funkymillion : Use for the Lyte Lantern mic

1YEARSCOOP : Use for the One Year Scoop Microphone

1YEARFUNKY : Use for 1k Points

2v2!! : Use for the Sakuroma Microphone

CHEEZEDTOMEETYOU : Use for the Cheese Microphone

1BILCHEESE : Use for the Funky Cheese Animation

9keyishere : Use for 500 Points

MILLIONLIKES : Use for the Radio Emote

100kactive : Use for 250 Points

Halfbillion : Use for 500 Points

smashthatlikebutton : Use for 300 Points

250M : Use for 250 Points

1MILFAVS : Use for the Boombox Animation

100M : Use for 500 Points

19DOLLAR : Use for the RickRoll Animation

XMAS2021: Use for the Candy Cane Animation

Funky Friday Codes (Expired)

TAMBRUSHISBACK

How to Redeem Codes in Funky Friday

To redeem Funky Friday codes, follow our easy guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Funky Friday on Roblox. Press the Twitter bird icon in the top-left section of the screen. Enter your code in the pop-up text box. Hit REDEEM and enjoy your freebies!

