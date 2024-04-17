Funky Friday Official Art
Image via Lyte Interactive
Funky Friday Codes (April 2024)

Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|
Published: Apr 17, 2024 05:50 am

Time to put your perfect pitch and fast-twitch muscle fibers to the test. In this PvP rhythm game, directly inspired by Friday Night Funkin, fight against other players’ DDR style with an incredible song selection and customization options. To earn more points, you can redeem Funky Friday codes.

All Funky Friday Codes List

Funky Friday Codes (Working)

  • WHEREUPDATE??: Use for 500 Points
  • SPOOKYMIC: Use for the Spooky Time Microphone
  • TAMBRUSHISBACK: Use for the FNF Speaker
  • funkymillion: Use for the Lyte Lantern mic
  • 1YEARSCOOP: Use for the One Year Scoop Microphone
  • 1YEARFUNKY: Use for 1k Points
  • 2v2!!: Use for the Sakuroma Microphone
  • CHEEZEDTOMEETYOU: Use for the Cheese Microphone
  • 1BILCHEESE: Use for the Funky Cheese Animation
  • 9keyishere: Use for 500 Points
  • MILLIONLIKES: Use for the Radio Emote
  • 100kactive: Use for 250 Points 
  • Halfbillion: Use for 500 Points  
  • smashthatlikebutton: Use for 300 Points 
  • 250M: Use for 250 Points 
  • 1MILFAVS: Use for the Boombox Animation
  • 100M: Use for 500 Points
  • 19DOLLAR: Use for the RickRoll Animation
  • XMAS2021: Use for the Candy Cane Animation

Funky Friday Codes (Expired)

  • TAMBRUSHISBACK

How to Redeem Codes in Funky Friday

To redeem Funky Friday codes, follow our easy guide below:

Friday Funkin Code Redemption Guide
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open Funky Friday on Roblox.
  2. Press the Twitter bird icon in the top-left section of the screen.
  3. Enter your code in the pop-up text box.
  4. Hit REDEEM and enjoy your freebies!

If you want to play more Roblox games with freebies, check out our Push Up Battles Codes and Race Clicker Codes articles, too!

