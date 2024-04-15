Promo image for Push Up Battles.
Image via xFrozen x Frostyy
Category:
Codes
Video Games

Push Up Battles Codes (April 2024)

Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
|
Published: Apr 15, 2024 06:39 am

It’s time to do push-ups and beat other people to get Wins! In this Roblox clicker game, you can train your avatar by working out and getting all the gains, but don’t forget to use Push Up Battles codes to get Pets, Potions, and more!

Recommended Videos

All Push Up Battles Codes List

Active Push Up Battles Codes

  • newcode2: Use for x1 Wins Potion
  • battle1: Use for x1 Wins Potion
  • strcode1: Use for x1 Wins Potion
  • newcode1: Use for x1 Wins Potion
  • Release: Use for a Piggy Pet
  • codeupd2: Use for x1 Wins Potion
  • codeupd3: Use for x1 Wins Potion

Expired Push Up Battles Codes

  • There are currently no expired Push Up Battles codes.

Related: Strength Simulator Codes

How to Redeem codes in Push Up Battles

You can redeem Push Up Battles codes easily by following our tutorial below:

How to redeem codes in Push Up Battles.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Push Up Battles in Roblox.
  2. Click the YouTube Codes or X Codes icons on the right to open the redemption box.
  3. Type the code into the text field.
  4. Press Redeem and receive the reward.

If you want to redeem more codes, you can find them easily in our guides like Roblox Strongman Simulator Codes and Arcade Punch Simulator Codes

Post Tag:
codes
Push Up Battles
Roblox
Roblox Codes
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Pillow Fighting Simulator Codes (April 2024)
Promo image for Pillow Fighting Simulator.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Pillow Fighting Simulator Codes (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Super Evolution Codes (April 2024)
Super Evolution Official Artwork
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Super Evolution Codes (April 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Anime Stars Simulator Codes (April 2024)
Anime Stars Simulator promo image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Anime Stars Simulator Codes (April 2024)
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic Apr 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Pillow Fighting Simulator Codes (April 2024)
Promo image for Pillow Fighting Simulator.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Pillow Fighting Simulator Codes (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Super Evolution Codes (April 2024)
Super Evolution Official Artwork
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Super Evolution Codes (April 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Anime Stars Simulator Codes (April 2024)
Anime Stars Simulator promo image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Anime Stars Simulator Codes (April 2024)
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic Apr 15, 2024
Author
Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic, a seasoned code writer for GAMURS, blends her deep-rooted passion for gaming with her professional expertise. With a decade of gaming experience, she specializes in immersive titles like Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Witcher 3. Her fondness for horror games highlights her diverse gaming tastes. Beyond gaming, her life is enriched by her four cats and a fluffy dog, adding a personal touch to her tech-savvy persona.