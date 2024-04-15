Push Up Battles Codes (April 2024)

It’s time to do push-ups and beat other people to get Wins! In this Roblox clicker game, you can train your avatar by working out and getting all the gains, but don’t forget to use Push Up Battles codes to get Pets, Potions, and more!

All Push Up Battles Codes List

Active Push Up Battles Codes

newcode2 : Use for x1 Wins Potion

: Use for x1 Wins Potion battle1 : Use for x1 Wins Potion

: Use for x1 Wins Potion strcode1 : Use for x1 Wins Potion

: Use for x1 Wins Potion newcode1 : Use for x1 Wins Potion

: Use for x1 Wins Potion Release : Use for a Piggy Pet

: Use for a Piggy Pet codeupd2 : Use for x1 Wins Potion

: Use for x1 Wins Potion codeupd3: Use for x1 Wins Potion

Expired Push Up Battles Codes

There are currently no expired Push Up Battles codes.

How to Redeem codes in Push Up Battles

You can redeem Push Up Battles codes easily by following our tutorial below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Push Up Battles in Roblox. Click the YouTube Codes or X Codes icons on the right to open the redemption box. Type the code into the text field. Press Redeem and receive the reward.

