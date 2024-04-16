Promo image for Rapid Rumble.
Rapid Rumble Codes (April 2024)

Play fun minigames and win FreshTix to purchase UGC items in Rapid Rumble! You can do daily obby runs, swordfight players to prove your strength, and compete in many other exciting challenges! For some free FreshTix, redeem Rapid Rumble codes!

Recommended Videos

All Rapid Rumble Codes List

Active Rapid Rumble Codes

  • 7KLIKES: Use for x25 FreshTix
  • HANDOFGOD: Use for x25 FreshTix
  • 1MILLION: Use for x25 FreshTix

Expired Rapid Rumble Codes

  • 6KLIKES
  • 5KLIKES
  • 4KLIKES
  • RELEASE

How to Redeem Codes in Rapid Rumble

You can redeem codes for Rapid Rumble quickly by following the instructions below:

How to redeem codes in Rapid Rumble.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Rapid Rumble in Roblox.
  2. Press the ABX Redeem button on the left to open the code redemption box.
  3. Type the code into the text field.
  4. Press Redeem and claim the prize!

Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic, a seasoned code writer for GAMURS, blends her deep-rooted passion for gaming with her professional expertise. With a decade of gaming experience, she specializes in immersive titles like Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Witcher 3. Her fondness for horror games highlights her diverse gaming tastes. Beyond gaming, her life is enriched by her four cats and a fluffy dog, adding a personal touch to her tech-savvy persona.