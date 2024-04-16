Rapid Rumble Codes (April 2024)

Play fun minigames and win FreshTix to purchase UGC items in Rapid Rumble! You can do daily obby runs, swordfight players to prove your strength, and compete in many other exciting challenges! For some free FreshTix, redeem Rapid Rumble codes!

All Rapid Rumble Codes List

Active Rapid Rumble Codes

7KLIKES : Use for x25 FreshTix

: Use for x25 FreshTix HANDOFGOD : Use for x25 FreshTix

: Use for x25 FreshTix 1MILLION: Use for x25 FreshTix

Expired Rapid Rumble Codes

6KLIKES

5KLIKES

4KLIKES

RELEASE

How to Redeem Codes in Rapid Rumble

You can redeem codes for Rapid Rumble quickly by following the instructions below:

Launch Rapid Rumble in Roblox. Press the ABX Redeem button on the left to open the code redemption box. Type the code into the text field. Press Redeem and claim the prize!

