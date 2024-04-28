a burgage plot in Manor Lords
Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

Is There a Fix for the Manor Lords Homelessness Bug?

Image of Alyssa Payne
Alyssa Payne
|
Published: Apr 28, 2024 06:21 pm

Homelessness isn’t going away for many Manor Lords players even with homes built and families housed. In some cases, burgage plots remain empty after construction. So, what’s happening? Is there a way to fix the Manor Lords homeless bug?

Recommended Videos

Can You Fix the Homelessness Issue in Manor Lords?

Several homelessness bugs are popping up in Manor Lords, preventing approval increases for population growth, but there isn’t a definitive way to fix it. Some players have reported that reloading saves or deleting the starting workers’ tents made homelessness go away, so those are definitely worth a shot. That said, it’s still overstaying its welcome for many, even after multiple troubleshooting attempts.

Burgage plots are among the first things you should build, as they’re supposed to boost approval, which controls overall population growth and morale. But the homeless bug means families aren’t moving into empty houses, in which case you’re forced to watch them brave the cold and other threats. There’s also a bug affecting houses destroyed in raids or by a fire. While you can repair the original home, the game still labels the family as homeless.

The ui description for approval and homelessness in Manor Lords
Screenshot by The Escapist

The best-case scenario is that the homeless issue resolves itself over time. Some players noticed that after a couple of restarts, it eventually went away just by playing it for a while. Thankfully, Slavic Magic is aware of the bug, and it’s on the list of fixes for the next patch.

Along with the homeless bug fix, Slavic Magic will patch in tuning for archer damage and trade oversupply mechanics. The rate at which the AI claims territories will also be slowed down, which definitely makes the game pretty difficult in its current iteration.

That’s everything you need to know about the homelessness bug in Manor Lords. For more help, check out how to demolish buildings and build the apiary.

Post Tag:
Manor Lords
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How To Get The Apple Orchard in Manor Lords
How to unlock apple orchards in Manor Lords
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How To Get The Apple Orchard in Manor Lords
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 28, 2024
Read Article How To Get The Chicken Coop & Eggs in Manor Lords
How to get chickens in Manor Lords
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How To Get The Chicken Coop & Eggs in Manor Lords
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 28, 2024
Read Article How To Craft Malt From Barely in Manor Lords
Malthouse Manor Lords
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How To Craft Malt From Barely in Manor Lords
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How To Get The Apple Orchard in Manor Lords
How to unlock apple orchards in Manor Lords
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How To Get The Apple Orchard in Manor Lords
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 28, 2024
Read Article How To Get The Chicken Coop & Eggs in Manor Lords
How to get chickens in Manor Lords
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How To Get The Chicken Coop & Eggs in Manor Lords
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 28, 2024
Read Article How To Craft Malt From Barely in Manor Lords
Malthouse Manor Lords
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How To Craft Malt From Barely in Manor Lords
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 28, 2024
Author
Alyssa Payne
Alyssa Payne is the Weekend Editor for The Escapist. Her first-ever video game was Super Mario World back in the '90s, and these days, you'll find her playing World of Warcraft and chipping away at her backlog of indie horror titles and cozy games. Alyssa got her start in the games journalism industry in 2022 and in March 2024, she joined The Escapist. Her previous work can be seen at GameGrin, The Punished Backlog, TheGamer, and GameSkinny.