Is There a Fix for the Manor Lords Homelessness Bug?

Homelessness isn’t going away for many Manor Lords players even with homes built and families housed. In some cases, burgage plots remain empty after construction. So, what’s happening? Is there a way to fix the Manor Lords homeless bug?

Can You Fix the Homelessness Issue in Manor Lords?

Several homelessness bugs are popping up in Manor Lords, preventing approval increases for population growth, but there isn’t a definitive way to fix it. Some players have reported that reloading saves or deleting the starting workers’ tents made homelessness go away, so those are definitely worth a shot. That said, it’s still overstaying its welcome for many, even after multiple troubleshooting attempts.

Burgage plots are among the first things you should build, as they’re supposed to boost approval, which controls overall population growth and morale. But the homeless bug means families aren’t moving into empty houses, in which case you’re forced to watch them brave the cold and other threats. There’s also a bug affecting houses destroyed in raids or by a fire. While you can repair the original home, the game still labels the family as homeless.

The best-case scenario is that the homeless issue resolves itself over time. Some players noticed that after a couple of restarts, it eventually went away just by playing it for a while. Thankfully, Slavic Magic is aware of the bug, and it’s on the list of fixes for the next patch.

Main points for the planned next patch:

-Fix all the weird homeless bugs

-Tune the archer damage

-Tune the trade oversupply mechanics (it's too harsh and punishes regional specialization)

-Slow down the rate of the AI claiming territories — MANOR LORDS (@LordsManor) April 27, 2024

Along with the homeless bug fix, Slavic Magic will patch in tuning for archer damage and trade oversupply mechanics. The rate at which the AI claims territories will also be slowed down, which definitely makes the game pretty difficult in its current iteration.

That’s everything you need to know about the homelessness bug in Manor Lords. For more help, check out how to demolish buildings and build the apiary.

