Call of Duty Studio Reveals an Easy Way to Get Cool Rewards During MW3 Season 1

People play games for fun, but it never hurts when they get a reward or two for all of the grinding. Call of Duty studio Treyarch reveals an easy way to get cool rewards during Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 1.

Season 1 Reloaded is bringing some big changes to MW3 and Warzone. Sure, there have been a couple of bugs that are giving players a hard time, but weapons are being buffed, major collaborations are going on, and it appears the game is heading in the right direction. That also applies to MW3 Zombies, which is offering some cool rewards.

As revealed by Treyarch on X, the Zombies mode is giving players who complete a match between now and the end of Season 1 a couple of gifts. The free rewards include three Legendary Aether Tools, three Flawless Aetherium Crystals, and one Weapon Case for the Ray Gun, Wunderwaffe DG-2, The Scorcher, and V-R11.

After completing a match, players will be awarded the following in the Acquisition Stash:



🔧 3X Legendary Aether Tools

📈 3X Flawless Aetherium Crystals

🔫 1X Weapon Case for the Ray Gun, Wunderwaffe DG-2, The Scorcher, and V-R11.



Thank you for playing, and GLHF! pic.twitter.com/x4AoUSbnWi — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) January 17, 2024

And Zombie fans are pretty excited about being included in the Season 1 Reloaded festivities. “I did wonder why my stash went crazy,” said Smudger7404 on X. “This is a nice thing for a cool fun non comp casual game mode!”

For those gamers who like to fight and eliminate real people and not the virtual undead, MW3 Season 1 is offering alternative options and other cool rewards. The Boys: Supe Takedown event is live now in Multiplayer and Warzone, giving players the opportunity to unlock items that will help them give Homelander a run for his money. However, don’t take all of this for granted because while MW3 Season 1 is live now, it only runs until Feb. 6.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.