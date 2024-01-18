There’s nothing worse than being excited for an update, only to have everything go wrong and make you rethink your life choices. Unfortunately, that’s what’s happening to Call of Duty players. Here’s how to fix the menu bug loop in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone 3 Season 1 reloaded.

What Is the Menu Bug Loop in MW3 & Warzone 3 Season 1 Reloaded?

This issue isn’t hard to recognize because it makes the game unplayable. When players load up MW3 or Warzone after the Season 1 Reloaded update, they may run into an issue that sees them fail to connect to online servers because the game keeps jumping back and forth between the main menu and the loading screen that appears before showing off all of the game’s various modes.

It’s an incredibly frustrating issue, especially for players who got killed right after landing and want nothing more than to return to the lobby for a few minutes before doing it all over again. No, that didn’t happen to me. I don’t know what you’re talking about.

How to Fix the Menu Bug Loop in MW3 & Warzone 3 Season 1 Reloaded

Since the Season 1 Reloaded update just released for MW3 and Warzone, Activision has yet to release a permanent fix for the menu bug loop. Thankfully, the Call of Duty community has taken matters into their own hands and has come up with a couple of remedies.

The simplest fix is to restart the game and hope the bug is gone. Doing this won’t get rid of the problem for good, but it should provide at least a bit of a reprieve. The other solution comes via Reddit, where players figured out that smashing the start button until the settings menu appears also does the trick. Again, it won’t ensure that the loop doesn’t reappear and tick you off, but it’s better than nothing.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.