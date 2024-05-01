After dominating Advanced Warfare for a year, the BAL-27 has finally returned, being included with the Season 3 Reloaded update in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3). Here’s how to unlock the BAL-27 in MW3 and Warzone.

How to Unlock the BAL-27 in MW3 & Warzone

Once you download the Season 3 Reloaded update, you can open the Battle Pass tab in MW3 to see that a new sector has appeared in the middle of the map. This sector is available for all players regardless of whether you purchased the Battle Pass’s premium version.

If you open the sector, you can see a series of four challenges that have a reward before the ultimate reward, the BAL-27. You need to complete those four challenges to unlock the BAL-27. All of the challenges plus the reward for completing them are listed below:

Akimbo Assault Finishing Move : Get 5 Operator Headshot or Special Zombie Critical Kills with Assault Rifles

: Get 5 Operator Headshot or Special Zombie Critical Kills with Assault Rifles Pierced Gaze Calling Card : Get 10 Operator or Special Zombie Kills while Moving with Assault Rifles

: Get 10 Operator or Special Zombie Kills while Moving with Assault Rifles Pierced Gaze Emblem : Get 10 Operator or Special Zombie Hipfire Kills with Assault Rifles

: Get 10 Operator or Special Zombie Hipfire Kills with Assault Rifles 1 Hour Double XP Token: Get 10 Operator or Special zombie Tac Stance Kills with Assault Rifles

The Battle Pass challenges for the BAL-27. Screenshot by The Escapist

Once you have completed all four of those challenges, which can be done in Multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone, the BAL-27 becomes unlocked for you in the Gunsmith.

Alternatively, you could also wait for a new Stone Bundle to release that contains a weapon blueprint for the BAL-27. This costs COD Points, and we don’t know the date of when a bundle with the BAL-27 will be released, but this is the only other way to unlock the new AR at the time of writing.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

